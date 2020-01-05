Plane carrying 107 passengers slid off taxiway at Wisconsin's Austin Straubel airport

ASHWAUBENON, Wisconsin – More than 100 passengers had to be re-accommodated Saturday morning after the plane they were on slid off the taxiway at Green Bay Austin Straubel International Airport.

Around 6:15 a.m. Saturday, the Delta aircraft carrying 107 passengers to Atlanta slid off the taxiway as the plane was making its way from the terminal to the runway for takeoff, airport director Marty Piette said. No one was injured and there was no damage to the aircraft.

The passengers were bused back to the terminal to make other flight arrangements. No other flights were canceled on Saturday, Piette said.

Conditions were icy at the time of the incident, but Piette said he can't be sure if that's what caused the plane to slide off the taxiway. He said airport staff were aware of the icy conditions and treated the taxiway with sand and alerted pilots of the icy and slippery conditions.

"From an airport standpoint, we do everything we can to make conditions as good as they can be," Piette said, adding planes sliding off runways is not something that happens very often.

A plane slid off the taxiway at Austin Straubel International Airport Saturday morning. More

Green Bay resident Kent Maxwell was on the plane when it skidded off the taxiway. People on the plane were "calm and respectful" as the airline dealt with the issue, he said, and Delta rebooked the passengers on a different flight and gave them meal vouchers.

Maxwell said he thinks the pilot was "going too fast for the conditions," but said "everyone seemed to accept the situation and the need to rebook."

"I fly a lot and usually problems cause infrequent passengers to really get excited," Maxwell said. "That didn't happen on this flight. I think most people can relate to sliding off the road into a ditch."

As of around 10:30 a.m., the plane was still stuck, Piette said. Pictures posted on social media also show one of the plane's wheels stuck in the grass off the taxiway.

