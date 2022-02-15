Plane carrying 8 crashes off North Carolina coast, officials said; 1 person found dead

A private plane carrying eight passengers crashed off the coast of North Carolina Sunday afternoon, likely leaving no survivors, officials said

The aircraft, a single-engine turboprop passenger plane, "was seen behaving erratically on radar and then disappeared from the radar screen," according to the Coast Guard. One of the eight passengers has been identified, Carteret County Sheriff Ada Buck said at a news conference Monday.

"We have no indication that anyone survived the crash," Buck said.

The plane crashed around 2 p.m. Sunday, according to the sheriff. It departed from the fishing community of Englehard, North Carolina, and was headed toward Beaufort, North Carolina, before crashing about four miles east of Drum Inlet, a strait off the coast of North Carolina's Outer Banks.

The Federal Aviation Administration said the aircraft crashed into the water approximately 18 miles northeast of Michael J. Smith Field in Beaufort. A preliminary accident notification on the FAA’s website noted that the aircraft “crashed into water under unknown circumstances.”

Search crews found a debris field about three miles offshore after searching for plane wreckage throughout the night, the sheriff said. By morning, it had separated into three debris fields, which had been moving farther offshore into the Atlantic Ocean, Buck said.

Officials have not publicly identified the plane's passengers. According to Buck, most of the victim's families reside in Carteret County, a coastal county of nearly 70,000 people.

WITN-TV reported that four boys from the Carteret County area were on the aircraft.

Jennifer Johnson, chief communications officer for Carteret County Public Schools, told USA TODAY that the district is continuing to await official details from the Coast Guard or local agencies.

"We are incredibly saddened and join with the Down East and Eastern North Carolina community as we continue to await official word on the airplane crash off the coast of Drum Inlet, North Carolina," Johnson said in a statement.

She said crisis teams have been present and will remain on school campuses to support students, staff, and families throughout the coming days.

“Our prayers and deep concerns go to the families and loved ones of the passengers,” North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper said on Twitter Monday. “We’re grateful for the people in our state and local agencies who are supporting the efforts of the Coast Guard and other first responders.”

Contributing: The Associated Press

