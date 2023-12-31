Plane carrying migrants from Texas lands in Rockford

A plane carrying migrants from Texas landed at the Chicago Rockford International Airport early Sunday morning.

According to the City of Rockford, the plane had roughly 355 migrants on it when it landed just after 1 a.m.

The migrants were then put on buses and taken to Chicago, according to officials. The buses did not make any stops along the way.

As of Sunday morning, officials with the city of Rockford said they are unaware if there will be any more planes with migrants landing in Rockford.

However, in a news release, the city said they are prepared if there are more planes.

"If we get more of these flights, we will activate our local Emergency Operations Center to coordinate logistics and planning to ensure the safety of all involved throughout this process."

This article originally appeared on Rockford Register Star: 355 migrants land in Rockford before being bussed to Chicago, Illinois