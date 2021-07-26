Plane carrying Turkish defense chiefs makes forced landing

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — A plane carrying Turkey’s defense minister and other top military officials was forced to make an emergency landing on Monday after it hit a bird, the state-run news agency reported.

Defense Minister Hulusi Akar, the chief of military staff, Gen. Yasar Guler and Gen. Umit Dundar, the land forces commander, were returning to the capital Ankara from an airbase in Gaziantep, near the border with Syria, after inspecting troops in the region, Anadolu Agency reported.

The Turkish Air Force plane came into contact with a bird shortly after taking off, forcing it to land at another air base near the city of Adana.

Anadolu said the plane ended with a crack on its windshield.

No one was hurt during the emergency landing.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Canada installs first indigenous governor general, highlights reconciliation

    Canada installed an indigenous woman as its governor general on Monday, the first such person to hold the post, in an elaborate ceremony that spotlighted the country's effort to reconcile with its colonial past. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau named Mary Simon - a former journalist, ambassador, and Inuit community advocate - to serve as the representative in Canada of its head of state, Queen Elizabeth, earlier this month. Simon is the first indigenous person to take on the role, created more than 400 years ago to represent the colonial power on North American soil.

  • Reid Miller brings Jadin Bell's story to the big screen

    Actor Reid Miller was around 13 years old when he first heard about the death of Jadin Bell. It never occurred to Miller, now 21, that in less than a decade he would get the opportunity to portray Jadin in a feature film. “Joe Bell” is not an easy story, but it’s one that many, including Jadin’s surviving family, have been committed to telling for years.

  • Michael Flynn Boasts Maybe He'll 'Find Somebody In Washington' With His New AR-15

    The disgraced Trump national security adviser "should be recalled to active duty and court-martialed," said the wife of whistleblower Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman.

  • New Zealand to allow IS-linked mother to be repatriated

    Permission for a mother and her children to travel was not taken lightly, NZ prime minister says.

  • Manchester United closing in on Raphael Varane deal after successful talks with Real Madrid

    Manchester United are closing in on a deal for Raphael Varane after successful talks with Real Madrid and the France defender over the weekend. United have been treading cautiously in their pursuit of Varane this summer, conscious of how Sergio Ramos used the club’s interest in 2015 as leverage to win a lucrative new contract with Real, but another significant hurdle was crossed during discussions over the past 48 hours. Varane, 28, is in the final year of his contract at the Bernabeu and has be

  • Olympic Badminton: Japan levels up with sights set on 5 golds... and cash

    With a home ground advantage and attractive bonuses dangled by the Nippon Badminton Association, Japan is strongly poised to win all five badminton golds at the Tokyo Games.

  • Jeff Bezos offers to cover $2B more in costs as part of NASA lunar lander deal

    In an open letter to NASA Administrator Bill Nelson, Jeff Bezos says his Blue Origin space venture will waive up to $2 billion in payments as part of a deal to build a second lunar landing system for NASA’s use. The offer comes just days after Bezos rode Blue Origin’s New Shepard suborbital rocket ship to the edge of space and back. It appears aimed at addressing one of the factors that led NASA in April to issue only one contract for a landing system capable of carrying astronauts to the moon’s

  • Serbia fumes over Croatia's plan to put Tesla on euro coins

    Croatia's plan to put famous inventor Nikola Tesla on its euro coins has sparked criticism in Serbia, whose central bank said Monday it would take the issue to the EU.

  • California's largest fire torches homes as blazes lash West

    Flames racing through rugged terrain in Northern California destroyed multiple homes Saturday as the state's largest wildfire intensified and numerous other blazes battered the U.S. West. The Dixie fire, which started July 14, had already leveled over a dozen houses and other structures when it tore through the tiny community of Indian Falls after dark. An updated damage estimate was not immediately available, though fire officials said the blaze has charred more than 181,000 acres (73,200 hectares) in Plumas and Butte counties and was 20% contained.

  • Man accused of attempted assassination of Mali president dies in custody

    A man accused of attempting to stab Mali's interim President Assimi Goita last week has died in hospital while in the custody of security services, the government said in a statement on Sunday. Goita, a special forces colonel who orchestrated two coups in the last year, escaped unharmed after the assailant tried to stab him during prayers at a mosque in the capital Bamako on Tuesday. Security agents threw a man into the back of a military pickup truck, video obtained by Reuters showed, as Goita was ringed by bodyguards.

  • Weightlifter Diaz gets 1st Philippines gold, no China sweep

    Hidilyn Diaz became the first Olympic gold medalist from the Philippines on Monday, winning the women’s 55-kilogram category to stop China's bid for a perfect Tokyo Games in weightlifting. At her fourth Olympic Games, Diaz overtook Liao Qiuyun of China on her last lift in the clean and jerk to win with a total 224 kilograms.

  • 25 Most Dangerous Countries in the World

    In this article, we take a look at the 25 most dangerous countries in the world. You can skip our detailed analysis and go directly to the 5 most dangerous countries in the world. The world has its fair share of everything. Some parts of it are peaceful, experience low crime and violence while other […]

  • Sen. Rand Paul confronted by foul-mouthed constituent during a virtual town hall meeting

    The interaction with Kentucky Senator Rand Paul was posted on TikTok and went viral before being deleted.

  • Rep. Taylor Greene calls exclusion of unvaccinated people 'segregation'

    The first-term Republican has drawn backlash for repeatedly comparing vaccination requirements and mask mandates to the Holocaust.

  • Michigan Politicians, All Republicans, Pocket Thousands in Bonuses From Federal Covid Relief Funds

    Only after public outcry, a lawsuit and a statement from the county prosecutor calling their actions illegal, did the county commissioners agree to return all of the funds

  • EPA armed agents' raids on car shops would be curtailed under Hill proposal

    John Lund was in the midst of a busy day running his business providing custom auto-tuning and revisions to cars when armed agents from the Environmental Protection Agency arrived.

  • Beijing thrusts long lists of demands at Biden administration

    The State Department No. 2’s visit to China is met with bellicose exchanges.

  • Air Force to halt use of body cameras

    The Air Force has ordered troops to stop using and to dispose of their body cameras, even as many police departments throughout the United States move toward requiring the use of the equipment.

  • Donald Trump Jr., Ron DeSantis dominate poll of GOP frontrunners

    Data: Fabrizio, Lee & Associates. Margin of error: ±3.46%; Chart: Danielle Alberti/AxiosDon Jr. and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis top a poll — provided first to Axios — gauging the popularity of seven key GOP figures.Between the lines: Don Jr. is the Trump child with the strongest connection to the base, and the most political promise should he ever decide to run. And the results reaffirm Ron DeSantis’ rise as an early 2024 front-runner should Trump decide not to run.Stay on top of the latest market

  • Lebanese fleeing collapse at home seek security, salaries in UAE

    Until a few months ago, 32-year-old Michelle Chaaya was a human resources professional at a multinational firm in Lebanon. Now she works as a bartender in Dubai, sending cash to her family back home where a financial crisis has left many destitute. The United Arab Emirates has long been a destination for Lebanese businesses and professionals, propelled by instability in their tiny country.