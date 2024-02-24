Plane crash at airport in southeastern Ohio leaves 3 dead

A plane crash in Ohio on Saturday left three people dead, the Jackson County Sheriff's Office confirmed to Fox News Digital.

The crash happened at James A. Rhodes Airport in Jackson County, a small airfield in a rural southeastern part of the state.

The sheriff's office said no other information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

