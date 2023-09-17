Plane crash in Brazil kills 14

Fourteen people died in a Saturday plane crash in Northern Brazil, authorities announced.

“I deeply regret the death of the 12 passengers and two crew members, victims of the plane crash that occurred this Saturday, in Barcelos,” Wilson Lima, the governor of Amazonas, said in a translated post on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter.

According to The Associated Press, the aircraft was an Embraer PT-SOG that had taken off from Manaus, the capital of Amazonas, in Brazil. The plane was trying to land in heavy rain when the crash occurred, according to local media. The passengers were Brazilian tourists headed to fish, reports said.

The Brazilian Air Force sent teams to the crash site to collect information and evidence to aid in future investigations, the air force said in a statement obtained by The AP.

“Our teams are working from the outset to provide the necessary support,” Lima’s post continued. “To family and friends, my solidarity and prayers.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

