Plane crash in Clearwater, Fla. mobile home park kills 3: FAA

A small plane crashed and burned in a mobile home park in Florida, killing three people, including the pilot and two people on the ground, according to fire officials and the Federal Aviation Administration.

The pilot of the Beechcraft Bonanza V35 issued a distress call on Thursday around 7 p.m., just minutes before the single-engine aircraft fell from the sky and slammed into the Bayside Waters mobile home park, according to the FAA. When first responders arrived on the scene, the plane, which had already burst into flames, was enmeshed inside a mobile home, Clearwater Fire Chief Scott Ehlers told reporters.

Video shared on social media shows a massive fireball exploding over the park and then a thick column of dark smoke hovering in the air.

While the exact casualty count was unclear Friday morning, Ehlers confirmed there were “several fatalities, both from the aircraft and within the mobile home.” The FAA said only the pilot was onboard the aircraft.

The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board will investigate with NTSB leading the investigation.

At least three other homes were also damaged in the subsequent fire, though none of those residents were injured. Elhers added first responders were able to quickly douse the flames, noting crews were still in the process of “working through a very complicated scene.” Federal investigators were also expected to join the probe into what caused the crash.

The St. Pete-Clearwater International Airport was too providing assistance. It dispatched response vehicles when it was alerted to an “aircraft having an emergency,” shortly after the pilot reported a “mayday” over the radio, the fire chief said.

“The aircraft went off radar about three miles north of the runway, which is in this location here,” he added.

The airport is about 7 miles southeast of Clearwater.

