Plane crash on Florida interstate near Naples: 8 things to know

The Naples Daily News and the News-Press are covering a breaking news story about a plane crash on Interstate 75 today. The plane was approaching the Naples Airport and was approximately four miles away.

This is a developing story. Here is what we know:

WHEN DID THE CRASH HAPPEN: The Federal Aviation Administration at about 3:10 p.m.

WHERE WAS THE CRASH: The jet crashed on southbound Interstate 75, near exit 105, Golden Gate Estates, in Collier County

HOW MANY PASSENGERS: Five

HOW MANY DIED: Collier County Sheriff's Office confirmed at least two people are dead. Officials have reported a vehicle was hit when the plane crashed.

Plane that crashed near Naples is a Bombardier Challenger 600 jet

WHERE DID THE PLANE DEPART FROM: The Ohio State University's airport in Columbus, Ohio. It left Ohio at 12:30 p.m,

WHAT WAS THE FLIGHT PLAN: After landing at the Naples Airport, the plane was scheduled for departure to Fort Lauderdale, said Robin King, the director of communication with The Naples Airport Authority

WHAT MIGHT HAVE CAUSED THE PLANE TO CRASH: "It was coming in for a landing," she said. "We received word that it had possibly lost an engine, we have not confirmed that, then we lost contact."

King said the airport lost communication with the plane just before the crash.

Naples Airport dispatched firetrucks with a special foam-type substance that can help control jet fuel fires.

WHAT IS THE STATUS OF I-75: Traffic southbound is being diverted off I-75 at Pine Ridge Road, the exit just north of Golden Gate Parkway. Northbound lanes are open as our southbound lanes past Exit 105. It is unknown how long I-75 southbound lanes near where the crash occurred will be shutdown for traffic.

