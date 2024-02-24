Plane crash at Jackson County airport: 3 confirmed dead, see latest updates

Three people died Saturday afternoon after a plane crashed at an airport in southeastern Ohio.

The crash happened around noon Saturday at the James A. Rhodes Airport, the Jackson County Sheriff's Office confirmed.

Roads in the area of the airport have been closed for the investigation.

It is not known if there were any other people onboard the plane or where the flight had originated.

Jackson County is located about 80 miles southeast of Columbus and about 120 miles east of Cincinnati.

