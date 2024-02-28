Plane crash in Sanford: Training plane crashes into parked plane, here’s what we know

A training plane "landed short" and crashed into a parked one at Orlando Sanford International Airport Tuesday, according to airport officials. Emergency vehicles responded to foam the fire.

"Around 6:30 this evening, we had an incident between two single-engine small aircraft on our runway," airport spokesperson Lauren Rowe told reporters at a press conference.

"The good news is, no one was seriously hurt," Rowe said.

One person was taken to the hospital as a precaution, she said. The other two people on the plane were unharmed.

What caused the Sanford plane crash? What does 'landing short' mean?

"Landing short" means "something did not go correctly as they were trying to land the aircraft," Rowe said.

According to Aviation Safety Magazine, "landing short" means "impacting terrain or obstacles just prior to the runway."

Was anyone killed in the Sanford plane crash?

The incident involved two single-engine aircrafts from a local training facility.



One of the aircraft landed short and came into contact with an unoccupied, parked single-engine aircraft.



"There were three people on board that plane," Rowe said, adding that the plane was involved with a local training company.

"Of the three people involved, only one of them was transported to the hospital, we believe it was for precautionary reasons," Rowe said.

The preliminary Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) report on the crash said there were two people on board.

Who owns the plane that crashed in Sanford?

The plane, a single-engine Cirrus SR20 according to the FAA report, was from a local training facility. FOX 35 News reported that it was registered to Aeroism Academy Inc., a pilot training school.

The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) are investigating the crash.

Sanford plane crash adds to dangerous year for aviation in Florida

The Orlando Sanford International Airport crash was just the latest in a string of plane crashes around the state this year.

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: Florida plane crash: Training plane hits parked plane, catches fire