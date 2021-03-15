Two dead, an adult and a child injured when a plane crashes into a car in Pembroke Pines

Two people died in a fiery plane crash along a Pembroke Pines street on Monday afternoon, according to city fire-rescue.

As it careened across the avenue, near the 1300 block of Southwest 72nd Avenue, the single-engine Beechcraft Bonanza hit a car heading north with an adult and child inside. They were taken to Hollywood’s Memorial Regional Hospital in serious condition, Pines Fire Rescue said. The two inside the plane were killed.

The plane was departing from North Perry Airport around 3 p.m, according to the Federal Aviation Aviation Administration.

Ring camera footage shared by WSVN-Channel 7 shows the plane getting lower and lower before it hits the car. The plane then skids before bursting into flames.

Video from WSVN-Channel 7’s helicopter showed fire trucks lined up in the 1200 and 1300 blocks of Southwest 72nd Avenue, which runs next to the airport, trying to douse the flames of the burning aircraft.

Southwest 72nd Avenue is closed from 11th Street to Pembroke Road.

The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the crash.

ATTENTION DRIVERS: Officers are responding to the area of SW 72nd Avenue & SW 13th Street regarding a plane crash.



Please remain clear of the area; southbound & northbound lanes of SW 72 Avenue between SW 11th Street & Pembroke Road are being affected. pic.twitter.com/f5Iid94xC8 — Pembroke Pines PD (@PPinesPD) March 15, 2021

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more is learned.

This is the car that Fort Lauderdale cops think killed a cyclist in a hit-and-run

What happened inside the Sportatorium? A look back where loud bands and high fans played