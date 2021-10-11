Plane crashes in California neighborhood

At least two people were killed when a small plane crashed into a Southern California neighborhood. Lilia Luciano has the latest.

    California officials reported “multiple burn victims” and possible fatalities after a plane crashed near a high school in a San Diego County suburb on October 11.Video shared to Twitter by Santee Sky Ranch shows flames and smoke in the town of Santee on Monday.Officials said the plane crashed into a UPS truck east of Santana High School at the intersection of Greencastle Street and Jeremy Street, causing a fire and small explosions. Two homes were impacted, officials said.Santana High School said that all students were “secure" after the plane crashed “two or three blocks away.”This is a developing story. Credit: @SanteeSkyRanch via Storyful

    Video sent to 10News by a viewer shows the moment a plane crashed into a Santee neighborhood Monday afternoon.

    (Reuters) -A small aircraft crashed blocks from a high school campus near San Diego on Monday, killing at least two people and injuring two others, while also destroying homes, officials and local media said. At least two homes appeared to have been destroyed by an ensuing fire, the city of Santee, California, where the crash occurred, said on Twitter. "At approximately 12:00 pm today, a small twin engine plane crashed into two residential homes in Santee," the tweet added.

    At least two people were killed after a plane crashed into a UPS truck and two homes in the Santee area on Monday, Oct. 11, 2021.

    The San Diego County Sheriff's Department urged people to steer clear of North Magnolia Avenue in the city of Santee.

    At least two people were killed and two others were hospitalized when a small plane crashed in a neighborhood in Santee, California, near San Diego, on Monday, officials said.

    City officials reported at least two fatalities after a plane crashed near a high school in a San Diego County suburb on October 11.Lidor Hemo recorded this video showing emergency crews battling large flames and dark plumes of smoke in Santee, California.In a tweet, city officials said, “a small twin engine plane crashed into two residential homes in Santee, at the corner of Jeremy Street and Greencastle. A delivery truck and a fire hydrant were also struck.”Santana High School said that all students were “secure" after the plane crashed “two or three blocks away.”This is a developing story. Credit: Lidor Hemo via Storyful

    The Cessna 340A plane crashed shortly after 12 p.m. local time in the city of Santee, California, about 20 miles northeast of San Diego.

