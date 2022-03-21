Plane crashes in China, 'all-out' rescue effort underway for 132 on board

Associated Press

Sam Burns celebrated another victory Sunday at the Valspar Championship, and it was nothing like he experienced a year ago. Burns capped off his back-to-back wins at Innisbrook with a birdie putt from just outside 30 feet to beat PGA Tour rookie and longtime friend Davis Riley on the second playoff hole. “It felt like it looked,” Burns said with a wide smile, the trophy at his side from his third PGA Tour victory in the last year, a run that began with his first win a year ago at the Valspar Championship when he won by three shots.