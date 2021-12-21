Plane crashes after flying into paraglider, killing at least one, Texas officials say

At least one person is dead after an airplane collided with a paraglider and crashed near Houston, according to police.

The small plane — a single-engine Cessna 208 — went down in Fort Bend County at 9:40 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 21, the FAA said in a news release.

It crashed south of the town of Fulshear, population roughly 10,000.

While the crash is under investigation and the cause isn’t clear, Fort Bend Precinct 3 officials said it “struck” a paraglider while flying close to the Weston Lakes neighborhood.

Police said a dead person was found “in a yard.”

It’s not clear if that person was the pilot or the paraglider.

The pilot was the only person on board the plane, according to FAA officials. They were flying from George Bush Intercontinental Airport, in Houston, to Victoria Regional Airport — a distance of about 140 miles by road.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

