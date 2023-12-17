UPDATE: 3 dead after plane crashes on Hoffman Road in Independence
This story was updated at 10:10 p.m. Saturday
Three people are dead after a single engine plane crash north of Hoffman Road in Independence Saturday night, according to the Independence Police Department.
The crash was reported at 4:55 p.m. Saturday and downed power lines, caused a brush fire and power outage.
It was not immediately clear what caused the crash.
Police have not yet released the names of the deceased.
Hoffman Road near the Stryker Road and Polk Street intersection are closed due to the crash.
Pacific Power was reporting at least 375 customers were without power in Independence. The power company was estimating power would be restored before 11 p.m. Saturday.
The Independence Police Department and Federal Aviation Administration are investigating the incident.
This story will be updated.
This article originally appeared on Salem Statesman Journal: 3 dead after plane crash in Independence, Oregon