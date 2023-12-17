UPDATE: 3 dead after plane crashes on Hoffman Road in Independence

Law enforcement and emergency crews respond to a plane crash on Hoffman Road in Independence Saturday, Dec. 16, 2023.

This story was updated at 10:10 p.m. Saturday

Three people are dead after a single engine plane crash north of Hoffman Road in Independence Saturday night, according to the Independence Police Department.

The crash was reported at 4:55 p.m. Saturday and downed power lines, caused a brush fire and power outage.

It was not immediately clear what caused the crash.

Police have not yet released the names of the deceased.

Hoffman Road near the Stryker Road and Polk Street intersection are closed due to the crash.

Hoffman Road near the Stryker Road and Polk Street intersection is closed due to a nearby plane crash on Saturday, Dec. 16, 2023, in Independence.

Pacific Power was reporting at least 375 customers were without power in Independence. The power company was estimating power would be restored before 11 p.m. Saturday.

The Independence Police Department and Federal Aviation Administration are investigating the incident.

Emergency crews are responding to a plane crash near the Independence State Airport on Saturday, Dec. 16, 2023.

This story will be updated.

This article originally appeared on Salem Statesman Journal: 3 dead after plane crash in Independence, Oregon