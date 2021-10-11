California plane crash destroys at least two homes, causing 'multiple' fatalities

A plane crashed Monday in Santee, California, destroying at least two homes and causing "multiple" fatalities, fire officials said.

First responders from the Santee Fire Department and the San Diego Sheriff's Department were dispatched to the scene, authorities told NBC 7. The plane reportedly damaged a third home. "We do have multiple confirmed fatalities. We do not know exactly how many," said Justin Matsushita, Santee Fire deputy chief.

The aircraft was small and first struck a UPS truck, killing the driver, according to local CBS reporter Marcella Lee. There were also "reports of human remains found in a backyard" of one of the affected homes, she said.

School administrators at Santana High School, located two to three blocks from the crash, said on Twitter that all students were “secure" following the incident.

"We are now out of a 'Secure Campus' Students are being released for lunch or dismissal, if they do not have any other classes today," the school tweeted at 3:53 p.m. local time.

BREAKING NEWS: A small plane crashed in Santee near Santana HS; Kids are safe. Initial reports indicate the plane hit a UPS truck, killing the driver; two homes are on fire; reports of human remains found in a backyard 💔 Visit https://t.co/pYpRBys7DC for developing info. @CBS8 pic.twitter.com/j52COXKNXu — Marcella Lee (@MarcellaNews8) October 11, 2021

Fire crews jumped to the scene immediately to douse the flames from the houses affected by the crash. It was not immediately clear the extent of casualties resulting from the crash, nor the type of aircraft involved.

The Santee Sheriff's Station told the Washington Examiner a press release would be released when more details become available.

The San Diego County Sheriff's Department tweeted an updated statement at 4:23 p.m. local time, announcing road closures at "Jeremy Street between 2nd Street and Mast Blvd. N." and "Magnolia Avenue between 2nd Street and Mast Blvd."

The department account added that the National Transportation Safety Board and the Federal Aviation Administration "will be handling the investigation."

A temporary evacuation point was also set up by the South California Red Cross, the sheriff's office said.

This is an emerging report and will be updated.

⚠️🇺🇸#URGENT: Emerging report of a plane crash into several homes near San Diego, California#Santee l #CA

Witnesses report the plane was listing from wingtip to wingtip before crashing. Several homes are destroyed and several casualties are being reported.

Updates to follow! pic.twitter.com/Hum2FRM4S9 — Intel Point ALERT (@IntelPointAlert) October 11, 2021

