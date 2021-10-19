Plane crashes near Houston without serious reported injuries

A private plane carrying as many as 21 people crashed in a field outside of Houston, Texas, with only one person sent to the hospital for injuries, officials said Tuesday.

The incident happened late Tuesday morning in the southeast corner of Waller County, located near the Houston Executive Airport, a public facility that typically caters to corporate passengers, the Texas Department of Public Safety said, according to KTRK.

Videos and images show firefighters dousing the aircraft remains, which appeared to be small bits of the remaining fuselage along with the back tail engine of the plane.

The plane was reportedly an MD-87 aircraft and is registered to J. Alan Kent, an executive of homebuilding company Flair Builders, the outlet reported. The flight was reportedly heading to Boston.

The Washington Examiner contacted the TDPS but did not immediately receive a response.

BREAKING: Plane crash in Waller County, Texas. pic.twitter.com/VtDJca2cMv — Mark Slapinski (@MarkSlapinski) October 19, 2021

This is a developing report and will be updated.

