Plane crashes into residential neighborhood in New Hampshire, pilot taken to hospital

Federal officials are investigating after a single-engine plane crashed in a New Hampshire residential neighborhood Friday morning, sending one person on board to a hospital.

Wiggins Air Flight 1046 crashed at about 7:30 a.m. ET, the Federal Aviation Administration told USA TODAY.

The area where the Beechcraft 99 aircraft went down is about 5 miles south of Manchester-Boston Regional Airport.

FAA spokesperson Crystal Essiaw said only the pilot was on board the aircraft, which took off from Manchester and was headed to the Presque Isle International Airport in northeast Maine.

Pilot taken to hospital, condition unknown

Local officials in Londonberry, a town in western Rockingham County, told WMUR the pilot was extricated from plane and taken to a hospital.

The extent of the pilot's injuries were not immediately known.

Both FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the crash, Essiaw said.

