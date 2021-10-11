At least 2 dead after plane crashes into residential neighborhood near San Diego

A twin-engine Cessna crashed in a residential neighborhood near San Diego on Monday afternoon, killing at least two people and setting multiple houses on fire, authorities said.

The crash happened near the corner of Jeremy and Greencastle Streets in Santee, about 20 miles northeast of downtown San Diego, according to the city.

One of the victims was a UPS driver, the company said. Images from the scene showed a mangled delivery truck that was reportedly clipped by the aircraft's wing as it came down shortly after noon, according to NBC San Diego.

“We are heartbroken by the loss of our employee, and extend our deepest condolences to his family and friends," UPS said in a statement.

Santee Deputy Fire Chief Justin Matsushita said that two homes were decimated in the crash and multiple vehicles caught fire. The debris field stretched more than a block, he said, and power was cut to 10 homes while first responders combed through the wreckage.

Two people were injured and taken to local hospitals, Matsushita said. Video broadcast by NBC San Diego showed a neighbor entering a home engulfed in flames in an apparent effort to save a woman who was trapped inside.

NBC San Diego reported that the plane was returning to Yuma, Arizona, at the time of the crash. Additional details about who was on board weren't immediately available, though Matsushita said "that the injuries are non-survivable for anyone that was on that plane."

"Not to be too graphic, but it's a pretty brutal scene for our guys and we're trying to comb through it," Matsushita added.

The craft came down within blocks of Santana High School, but no one there was injured, the school said.

The crash scene is about four miles north of Gillespie Field, small county-owned airport in El Cajon, and 16 miles east of Montgomery-Gibbs Executive Airport in San Diego.

A man who rushed to the neighborhood said he found the gutted home where his mother and stepfather live.

“It’s a war zone, it’s not even a house. Everything they own there” was destroyed, the man told NBC San Diego.

This is a developing story, please refresh here for updates.