Plane crashes into Southern California neighborhood, killing 2

A small plane crashed into a suburban Southern California neighborhood on Sunday, killing two people and injuring two others, firefighters said.

The conditions of the injured were not immediately known, but both were transported to a hospital. One structure lit on fire, The Orange County Fire Authority said, although initial reports indicated two structures were involved.

The Federal Aviation Administration said the twin-engine Cessna 414A crashed in Yorba Linda shortly after taking off from the Fullerton Municipal Airport. FAA spokesman Alan Kenitzer said only a pilot was aboard the plane.

Video posted on Twitter showed panicked residents running to a suburban home that was engulfed in flames.

Images also showed a propeller and plane debris scattered across a driveway and a man dousing a burning object that was on the street with a garden hose.

OCFA, Anaheim, Orange and OCSD on scene of a small aircraft down into a single family house. 1 structure involved, 2 people dead, 2 patients transported to local hospital. OCFA in Unified Command with @OCSheriff_ .

