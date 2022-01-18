🌱 Plane Driven Off Pavement, No Injuries + Local COVID Update

Hey, people of Healdsburg! It's me again, Sean Peek, filling in for Simone with this edition of the Healdsburg Daily.

First, today's weather:

Fog in the a.m.; partly sunny. High: 60 Low: 39.

Rent this space!

Are you a local business owner or marketer in Healdsburg? We'd love to start connecting local businesses with our amazing readers. Learn more about how it works.

Here are the top 3 stories today in Healdsburg:

On Sunday, a plane set to take off from the Charles M. Schulz-Sonoma County Airport was driven off the pavement on the way to a runway, prompting the evacuation of passengers on board. According to an airline spokeswoman, there were 109 passengers and six staff members on the Avelo Airlines flight, and no injuries were reported in the incident. The flight was headed for the Hollywood Burbank airport in Los Angeles County. (The Press Democrat) As the Omicron Variant continues to surge across the nation, Sonoma County continues to break COVID-19 records. Active daily cases in the county have now risen to 17,468, which is more than 10,000 cases higher than the pre-omicron peak last January. (KSRO) Looking for a job in the Healdsburg area? Whether you're looking for full-time or part-time work, Patch has you covered. Each week, the teams at Patch and ZipRecruiter put together a roundup of the latest local jobs added in the region. (Healdsburg Patch)

Doing a "Dry January" or just looking for a flavorful alternative to regular cocktails? Here's a suggestion: try a non-alcoholic drink from our partners at Betera. Created by an award-winning chef from natural botanicals, Betera’s drinks come in 3 flavors — Ginger-Orange, Elderflower-Lime and Rhubarb-Hibiscus. We tried Ginger-Orange, and it was excellent — lightly effervescent, floral with a hint of bitterness and the sippability of a cocktail.

Betera is offering readers of the Daily a 15% discount on their first order: use PATCH15 at checkout. Highly recommended — you can try Betera here.

Story continues

Today in Healdsburg:

Flowers And Still Life Painting In Oil At Healdsburg Community Center (10:00 AM)

City Council Meeting At Healdsburg City Hall (6:00 PM)

From my notebook:

Corazón Healdsburg is hosting a virtual workshop at 5:00 p.m. tonight (Jan. 18) entitled "My Baby and I," which discusses the importance of early interactions between parents and their babies. (Facebook)

Healdsburg environmental conservation nonprofit Russian Riverkeeper thanked its weekend volunteers who helped clean up Santa Rosa Creek near Olive Park. The 16 volunteers pulled approximately 500 pounds of trash out of the creek and the banks. (Facebook)

Due to the rapid spread of the omicron variant, the Healdsburg Unified School District will be holding all meetings remotely for the next few weeks, including faculty meetings, governance councils, ELAC meetings, HUSD Board meetings, and more. (Facebook)

Loving the Healdsburg Daily? Here are all the ways you can get more involved:

Send a friend or neighbor this link so they can subscribe

Get your local business featured in front of readers

Thanks for following along and staying informed. See you all tomorrow morning for another update!

— Sean Peek

About me: Sean Peek is a writer and entrepreneur with a degree in English Literature from Weber State University. Over the years, he has worked as a copywriter, editor, SEO specialist, and marketing director for various digital media companies. He currently co-owns and operates content creation agency Lightning Media Partners.

This article originally appeared on the Healdsburg Patch