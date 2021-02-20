Plane drops debris during emergency landing

Reuters Videos

Debris from a Boeing airplane was seen scattered in the city of Broomfield, Colorado on Saturday afternoon… including what appeared to be an engine cowling outside of a home.That's after a United Airlines flight bound for Honolulu suffered a right engine failure, shortly after departing Denver International Airport, according to the FAA.[PLANE FLYING IN SKY AS CHILD SCREAMS] 'Mommy!' [WOMAN RESPONDS] 'It's just a plane. It's just a plane.'A video on social media showed a cloud of black smoke being left by the aircraft.[PLANE IN SKY AS MAN SAYS] 'Something blew up.'The plane returned safely to the airport without any reported injuries, United said. There were 231 passengers and 10 crew on board.There were also no immediate reports of any injuries on the ground... a fact that Police spokeswoman Rachel Welte said was incredible."Yeah, I'm honestly shocked looking at this debris field and how busy Commons Park is. This is a very popular spot in Broomfield. We have the dog park, we have the turf field, there's playgrounds. This park on a day like today when it's not as cold as it was last weekend, we could have hundreds of people here. And the fact that we are still not getting reports of any injuries is absolutely shocking at this point. It's amazing."Broomfield police Tweeted photos of debris that had fallen from the sky… and told residents if they were injured to call 911 asap.Police also warned residents not to touch or move any debris, Tweeting: "The @NTSB wants all debris to remain in place for investigation."