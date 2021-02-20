Plane drops debris during emergency landing

A commercial airliner dropped debris in Colorado neighborhoods during an emergency landing Saturday. (Feb. 20)

Video Transcript

- Hear it?

- Yeah.

[CHILD SCREAMING]

[MOTHER SOOTHES CHILD]

- No, it's something blew up. You see that? There's like a little black cloud of smoke right there.

