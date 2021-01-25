Plane flies over Mar-a-Lago with ‘Worst President Ever’ banner

Trump has relocated to Florida since leaving office

Donald J. Trump is no longer the sitting president of the United States and to commemorate that fact, a plane was reportedly spotted flying over Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach this weekend with a message about what many believe his legacy will be.

According to TMZ, Sunday, a banner was flown over the Mar-a-Lago that read, “TRUMP WORST PRESIDENT EVER,” while another exclaimed, “TRUMP YOU PATHETIC LOSER GO BACK TO MOSCOW.”

(Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

READ MORE: Spike Lee: Trump will ‘go down in history with likes of Hitler’

Last Wednesday, while the country celebrated the Inauguration of Joe Biden, the outgoing president and his wife Melania took their last flight aboard Air Force One. They made their way to the Mar-a-Lago just hours before Biden was sworn in as the 46th President of the United States.

This comes as no surprise given that back in November 2019 Trump confirmed he was changing his legal residence from New York to Florida.

“They haven’t treated me properly, I pay millions of taxes,” he explained, per ABC News at the time. “Millions and millions of dollars in New York and they’ve never treated me, you know, since I became president, they just haven’t treated, I think the office with the kind of respect.”

Thank you to whomever arranged this

Skywriter Banner greeting Trump at Mar-a-Lago Pathetic Loser & more pulled behind plane https://t.co/2qyCCFOp9V via@TMZ — Air Force Pam 🇺🇸 Wears a MASK (@airforcepam) January 24, 2021

READ MORE: Gov. Gavin Newsome lifts California’s coronavirus stay-at-home orders

But now that Trump has returned to Florida he’s reportedly received a cold reception, with several Mar-a-Lago members reportedly leaving the club due to the controversy surrounding his administration.

“It’s a very dispirited place,” Laurence Leamer, historian and author of “Mar-a-Lago: Inside the Gates of Power at Donald Trump’s Presidential Palace,” told MSNBC host Alex Witt on Weekends with Alex Witt Saturday.

Story continues

Leamer also noted that he spoke to a number of former members who “silently walked out” after Trump left office but there are also some members who are “not concerned about politics” and are instead upset because “the food is no good.”

Have you subscribed to theGrio’s podcast “Dear Culture”? Download our newest episodes now!

TheGrio is now on Apple TV, Amazon Fire, and Roku. Download theGrio today!

The post Plane flies over Mar-a-Lago with ‘Worst President Ever’ banner appeared first on TheGrio.