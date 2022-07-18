Plane flips over after crash-landing in Somalia

·1 min read
Plane crash site
Plane crash site

A plane has crashed and flipped over on landing at the airport in Somalia's capital but there were no fatalities among the more than 30 people on board.

Dramatic footage shot near the airport in Mogadishu shows thick black smoke rising above the crash site.

Firefighters doused the flames and pictures from the scene show the plane upside down.

It belonged to Jubba Airways and it was an internal flight from the city of Baidoa to the capital, officials say.

Plane crash site
Plane crash site

The passengers and the crew were all rescued, according to the airport authorities quoted by state media.

The cause of the crash is not yet clear.

Recommended Stories

  • EU secures 54,000 more doses of Bavarian Nordic's monkeypox vaccine

    BRUSSELS (Reuters) -The European Commission said on Monday it has secured about 54,000 additional doses of the monkeypox vaccine developed by biotech firm Bavarian Nordic as concern mounts over the disease amid a spike in cases. The supply deal follows an initial contract signed in June, when the European Union ordered about 110,000 doses of Bavarian Nordic's vaccine.

  • The AP Interview: GM's Barra stands by ambitious EV pledge

    The economy is a bit wobbly, but General Motors CEO Mary Barra isn't backing off of an audacious prediction: By the middle of this decade, her company will sell more electric vehicles in the U.S. than Tesla, the global sales leader. Inflation has spiked, interest rates are rising, material costs have soared and a global shortage of computer chips is still braking assembly lines at GM and other companies. Last year GM sold just 25,000 electric vehicles in the U.S., less than one-tenth of the estimated 352,000 sold by Tesla.

  • SEC football coaches ranked: Kirby Smart nips at Nick Saban's heels; then who? |Opinion

    As Brian Kelly and Billy Napier enter the SEC, the league is stouter than ever and loaded with coaching talent.

  • Berlin hosts envoys for heart-to-heart talks on climate

    With the world reeling from the economic fallout of the pandemic and the war in Ukraine, senior officials from 40 countries met Monday in Berlin for heart-to-heart talks on how to stay focused on fighting climate change and addressing its impact. Organizers have billed the two-day gathering as an opportunity to rebuild trust between rich and poor nations ahead of this year's U.N. climate summit in Egypt, after technical talks last month achieved little progress on key issues such as climate aid for developing countries. “Many of the poorest and most vulnerable countries in the world are experiencing severe climate impacts now,” Germany climate envoy Jennifer Morgan told The Associated Press.

  • Malaysia seizes African tusks, pangolin scales worth $18M

    Malaysian authorities said Monday they seized a container of African elephant tusks, pangolin scales and other animal skulls and bones estimated to be worth 80 million ringgit ($18 million). The Customs Department said in a statement it discovered the contraband hidden behind sawn timber following checks on July 10 on a ship coming from Africa. This included 6,000 kilograms (13,227 pounds) of elephant tusks, 100 kilograms (220 pounds) of pangolin scales, 25 kilograms (55 pounds) of rhino horns and 300 kilograms (661 pounds) of animal skulls, bones and horns, it said.

  • Russia preparing to step up offensive ‘in all areas,’ warns Ukraine

    ‘Three people lost their lives, why? Because Putin went mad?’

  • Ivana Trump died from accidental blunt impact injuries to the chest, New York medical examiner finds

    First wife of Donald Trump found dead in apartment on Thursday

  • Get ready for 2pc interest rates, says top Bank of England policymaker - live updates

    Next Tory leader has room to make £60bn in tax cuts, say economists A Germany without Russian gas will be forced to put the brakes on its electric car dreams FTSE 100 rises 1.4pc; Pound rises 1pc against dollar Lucy Burton: City centres will become permanent ghost towns if we fail to prepare for heatwaves Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter

  • A man took a retrofitted electric 1964 Volkswagen Bus on a 6,000 mile road trip from San Francisco to New York and back. See inside his cross-country adventure.

    Jack Smith took a 1964 Volkswagen Bus that was converted into an electric car on a 42-day road trip across the country. Here's what it was like.

  • 4 dead after two planes collide at North Las Vegas Airport

    A plane crash involving two general aviation aircrafts at North Las Vegas Airport resulted in multiple fatalities, the Clark County Department of Aviation confirmed.

  • Florida Official Tells Highway Trooper He Runs The County During Traffic Stop

    Flagler County Commission Chairman Joe Mullins was pulled over twice for speeding last month.

  • E85-powered Dodge Challenger rumored to get 909 hp

    A special edition Dodge Challenger would help celebrate the end of the muscle car's extraordinary production run and be capable of making huge horsepower on E85 fuel.

  • Rolls-Royce to start UltraFan prototype tests this year

    Rolls-Royce said it would start testing this year a prototype of its UltraFan engine, the world's largest turbofan, which has been designed to be up to 25% more efficient than its first generation Trent engines. The demonstrator has a fan diameter of 140 inches, the biggest size viable for the widebody aircraft sector, UltraFan chief engineer Andrew Geer told reporters at Rolls' headquarters in Derby, central England, ahead of the Farnborough International Airshow, which opens on Monday. That is likely to be years away, however, as UltraFan will be "put on ice" after the testing finishes, with no further investment until Boeing or Airbus launch a new aircraft programme, chief executive Warren East told the Financial Times last year.

  • Drivers are saying they wish they had bought this genius invention sooner

    Shop this $15 car must-have and never drive in a disorganization mess again.

  • Cargo plane operated by Ukraine carrier crashes in Greece

    An Antonov cargo plane operated by a Ukrainian airline crashed Saturday near the city of Kavala in northern Greece, authorities said. Greek Civil Aviation authorities said the flight was heading from Serbia to Jordan. As a precaution because of a strong smell emanating from the crash site, a coordinating committee made up of municipal, police and fire service officials told inhabitants of the two localities closest to the crash site to keep their windows shut all night, to not leave their homes and to wear masks.

  • GM offers rebate on Cadillac Lyriq if drivers sign NDA, agree to be tracked

    Cadillac quietly offered some customers a big discount off the new Lyriq if they agreed to let GM study their driving data, stay mum on the vehicle.

  • Best Hybrid and Electric Cars of 2022: How Much They Cost and More To Know

    With gas prices on the rise, you may be looking to make the switch to a hybrid or electric vehicle. When choosing a hybrid or EV, you need to take certain factors into consideration that you don't...

  • Diesel lacking for Cuba drivers as fuel used for electricity

    Dany Pérez had spent four days in a line of vehicles waiting to fill his truck with diesel he needs for the 900-kilometers (560-mile) trip from Havana to his home in eastern Cuba. Taxi driver Jhojan Rodríguez had been waiting at another station even longer — it was nearing two weeks — but he was finally near the head of the line of hundreds of vehicles in the Playa district of the capital. Such lines have become increasingly common in Cuba, where officials apparently have been sending scarce diesel fuel to power generation plants rather than fuel stations for vehicles.

  • 4 dead after small planes collide at North Las Vegas Airport

    The Federal Aviation Administration said a single-engine Piper PA-46 and a single-engine Cessna 172 collided around noon Sunday. “Preliminary information indicates that the Piper PA-46 was preparing to land when it collided with the Cessna 172,” the FAA said in a statement. “The Piper crashed into ... a field east of Runway 30-Right and the Cessna fell into a water retention pond.”

  • GM Has an Answer for a Tesla Big Advantage

    General Motors and Pilot are launching a new service that will challenge one of Tesla's big advantages.