Plane flips over after crash-landing in Somalia

Plane crash site

A plane has crashed and flipped over on landing at the airport in Somalia's capital but there were no fatalities among the more than 30 people on board.

Dramatic footage shot near the airport in Mogadishu shows thick black smoke rising above the crash site.

Firefighters doused the flames and pictures from the scene show the plane upside down.

It belonged to Jubba Airways and it was an internal flight from the city of Baidoa to the capital, officials say.

The passengers and the crew were all rescued, according to the airport authorities quoted by state media.

The cause of the crash is not yet clear.