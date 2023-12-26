Plane held for days in France on trafficking concerns lands in India

A plane grounded in France for days over concerns it was part of a human trafficking scheme landed in India Tuesday, with its passengers avoiding media questions as they quickly exited bustling Mumbai airport.

The Airbus A340 initially had been bound for Nicaragua when it was detained last Thursday at Vatry airport, east of Paris, where it had stopped for refuelling.

It had arrived from the United Arab Emirates and was halted after an anonymous tip-off that it was carrying potential victims of human trafficking.

Of the original 303 people on the passenger list, 276 were on the plane that arrived in Mumbai before dawn on Tuesday.

Passengers began walking out onto the concourse four hours later but refused to speak to a large crowd of waiting journalists and covered their faces to shield their identities.

Accding to the Times of India, the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) is interrogating the Indian passengers who arrived in Mumbai on Tuesday morning days after French authorities grounded their flight over 'trafficking' concerns.

While some passengers were allowed to leave after interrogation by the CISF officials, others are still being questioned, according to the paper.

(With newswires)



