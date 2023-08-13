Plane makes crash landing Sunday near an Oklahoma City highway

About 12:53 p.m. Sunday, a 1962 Piper PA-24 Comanche was en route to Wiley Post Airport when it crashed near NW 63rd and Broadway Extension.

The plane reportedly struck power lines. The pilot was transported to a local hospital, it was reported.

A plane crash near Interstate 235 and NW 36th Street in Oklahoma City on Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023.

No other passengers were reported aboard the plane.

An air traffic controller can be heard during the flight on an archive of the air traffic control transmission. Part of the discussion focused on whether the pilot could land on an interstate. The pilot's transmissions were not picked up by the receiving that provided audio to LiveATC.net

Emergency Crews work the scene of a small plane crash on Sunday near I-235 and I-44 in Oklahoma City.

The aircraft had departed North Texas Regional Airport in Denison, Texas.

Broadway extension northbound at NW 36 was shut down, authorities said.

Oklahoma City police said the Federal Aviation Administration is investigating.

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Plane crashes Sunday near NW 63 and Interstate 235 in Oklahoma City