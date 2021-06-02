Plane makes emergency landing on busy California highway

Tim Stelloh
·1 min read

A small single-engine airplane made an emergency landing on a busy California highway on Monday without crashing or injuring anyone, authorities said.

Aaron Figueroa, a dispatcher with the California Highway Patrol, said the plane touched down shortly before 7 p.m. local time on U.S. 101 about 35 miles north of Los Angeles.

Only the pilot was on board, and no one was injured, he said.

The Cessna belonged to flight instruction school OC Flight Lessons, NBC Los Angeles reported. The company issued a statement on Tuesday saying the plane was on a training flight from Camarillo to John Wayne Airport when it experienced a loss of oil pressure.

In a video posted on social media that appeared to capture the incident, the plane could be seen driving on the major thoroughfare surrounded by cars. Another image showed it on the side of the highway.

CORRECTION (June 2, 2021, 6:10 p.m. ET): A previous version of this article misstated the owners of the plane. It belongs to OC Flight Lessons, not the Los Angeles Police Department.

