Plane makes emergency landing on busy US highway

A small plane has landed on a busy US road after dealing with an emergency, new stunning footage released by local authorities shows.
The video shows drivers slowing down on a busy road as a small plane comes towards them while flying low, lands during a break in traffic, and stops at a red light.
The incident happened on State Road 7, near Tacoma, in Washington State, on Thursday morning.
Washington State Patrol said the plane, a single prop KR2, suffered a fuel system malfunction causing it to stall and forcing the pilot to perform an emergency landing
The video was captured by a Washington State Patrol officer’s dashcam.
