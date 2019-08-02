Plane makes emergency landing on busy US highway

A small plane has landed on a busy US road after dealing with an emergency, new stunning footage released by local authorities shows.

The video shows drivers slowing down on a busy road as a small plane comes towards them while flying low, lands during a break in traffic, and stops at a red light.

The incident happened on State Road 7, near Tacoma, in Washington State, on Thursday morning.

Washington State Patrol said the plane, a single prop KR2, suffered a fuel system malfunction causing it to stall and forcing the pilot to perform an emergency landing

The video was captured by a Washington State Patrol officer’s dashcam.