Plane makes emergency landing on Cape Coral residential street near Andalusia. One injured

Plane makes emergency landing on Cape Coral residential road on Feb. 24, 2024.

A small plane made an emergency landing on a Cape Coral residential road Saturday, according to authorities.

The Cape Coral Fire Department is reporting minor injuries to the one person on board after the incident on Vogiantzis Parkway, near Andalusia Boulevard.

"The roadway will be closed for a prolonged time," the department said in a statement.

Lee County Port Authority is among the agencies assisting.

