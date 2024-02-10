Plane makes emergency landing in Spanish Fork front yard

SPANISH FORK, Utah (ABC4) — A small plane made an emergency landing in a Spanish Fork front yard on Saturday afternoon after an engine failure, and both occupants were able to walk away unharmed.

According to Spanish Fork officials, damages are estimated at $350,000 and the plane is likely to be a total loss.

Spanish Fork Fire and EMS crews responded to the emergency landing around 2:30 p.m., but both male occupants of the plane were able to get themselves out of the plane.

The cause of the engine failure is unknown, but the pilot was able to make a mayday call after hearing the engine sputter before its complete failure, according to officials.

The pilot attempted to direct the plane back to the Spanish Fork Airport, but was unable to do so and attempted to land in an open field in order to avoid hitting nearby structures, according to officials.

Spanish Fork officials said the plane clipped a power line and skidded through a Spanish Fork field before ending up in the front yard of a nearby home.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC4 Utah.