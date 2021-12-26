Plane makes emergency landing in town of Lyme; witness describes what she saw

Dec. 25—LYME — A plane was forced to make an emergency landing after a mechanical issue on Friday, which was witnessed by a woman who saw the pilot signaling from the aircraft.

Dorry McIntosh was inside her home Friday afternoon when she witnessed the plane go down. She said it had been flying in her area for much of the day. She said she saw it fly in front of her house and then over a field across the road.

The plane then did a somersault motion, she said, before something might have gone wrong. She said she saw the pilot waving his hands from the plane as if he was signaling to them that the aircraft was going down. And then it did, landing in the field across the street from her. She said her husband immediately dialed 911, and that everyone in the plane had gotten out and appeared to be safe.

At around 4:32 p.m., Jefferson County sheriff's deputies responded to the report of the small plane that had crashed in a field near 25717 Moffatt Road in the town of Lyme. An investigation revealed that a 1998 single-engine, Ultra-light Lockwood Drifter fixed-wing plane with a solo pilot on board was forced to make an emergency landing due to mechanical issues.

The landing was successful and the plane sustained minor damage. There were no injuries reported. The Federal Aviation Administration was notified and will follow up as necessary. The sheriff's office was assisted by state police, the Chaumont Volunteer Fire Department and the Cape Vincent Ambulance Squad.