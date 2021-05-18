JetBlue passenger 'acting erratically' forces landing in Minneapolis, airline says

David K. Li and Ali Gostanian and Tim Stelloh
·2 min read

An unruly passenger "acting erratically and aggressively" toward crew aboard a JetBlue flight forced it into an unscheduled landing in Minneapolis, officials said Monday.

Mark Anthony Scerbo, a 42-year-old resident of Mechanicville, New York, was booked on suspicion of drug possession, Minneapolis–Saint Paul International Airport police said.

JetBlue Flight 915 was on its normal run from New York's John F. Kennedy International Airport to San Francisco International Airport on Sunday when it "was forced to divert to Minneapolis after a customer on board began acting erratically and aggressively toward crew members and other customers," according to an airline statement.

"The flight was met by law enforcement, the customer was removed and the flight continued on to San Francisco," JetBlue added.

In a cell phone video recorded aboard the flight, an attendant could be heard telling passengers that a passenger allegedly touched another passenger, refused to wear a mask and made repeated trips to the bathroom.

He was also seen making stabbing gestures toward other passengers and snorting a white substance, the flight attendant said. The attendant added that a bag with the substance was found at his seat.

"It was decided that all four flight attendants felt uncomfortable with what was going on," he said. "This was the closest place to go, so we as a team made the decision to come here."

The plane erupted in applause after the attendant finished speaking.

The flight was scheduled to take off from JFK at 2 p.m. ET and land at SFO at 5:36 p.m. PT. But due to its unscheduled 4:38 p.m. CT landing at MSP on Sunday, the flight didn't touch down in San Francisco until 7:24 p.m. PT, nearly two hours late, flight records showed.

Scerbo was still in custody late Monday afternoon, jail records showed, and Minneapolis prosecutors have until noon Tuesday to formally charge him.

He could also face federal charges for possible crimes committed on an airplane, traveling over state lines, a Hennepin County Attorney’s Office spokeswoman said.

It wasn't immediately clear if Scerbo had hired an attorney by Monday afternoon. No one could be reached at publicly listed phone numbers for Scerbo.

Recommended Stories

  • EXCLUSIVE: 'Erratic' passenger on flight to SFO forces early landing

    The plane was diverted to Minneapolis where the man was arrested. Passengers describe his wide range of 'erratic' behavior:

  • Got a travel voucher that's expiring soon? Here's what to do

    Excited to travel again? This airline can hook you up with a cheap flight to sunny Cancun or even Las Vegas!

  • Chiefs to sign WR Daurice Fountain following rookie minicamp tryout

    A new receiver is in the fold for the Kansas City Chiefs after a successful rookie minicamp tryout.

  • These are the best vacation spots to visit in 2021

    U.S. News and World Report rankings indicate the coronavirus pandemic led to increased interest in national parks and other outdoor destinations.

  • Ohio State women’s track and field takes home Big Ten title

    The Ohio State women did more than enough on Sunday to win the program's eighth Big Ten track and field championship.

  • Kentucky Derby Trainer Bob Baffert Suspended After Winning Horse Medina Spirit Fails Drug Test

    The validity of horse Medina Spirit and trainer Bob Baffert's victory at the 2021 Kentucky Derby depends on the results of a second drug test

  • Man charged in Leavenworth shooting that took life of a father, former track star

    Floyd Ross Jr. was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds May 4.

  • Aldi Is Selling Beverage Stakes That Will Keep Your Drink From Spilling On Your Lawn

    I’ve always said that the one thing that would make my backyard perfect is the ability to train my dogs to get me beverages from the fridge — or at the very least, hold them when it’s my turn at the grill. Unfortunately, these efforts have, so far, proven to be futile. In good news, […]

  • Vigil for murder victim turns deadly in Brooklyn

    The victim was attending the vigil for another homicide victim when a gunman opened fire from a passing white sedan.

  • A Black Indianapolis homeowner concealed her race during an appraisal. The value more than doubled.

    The homeowner suspected race played a role in her first two low appraisals. Now her experiences are part of complaints with federal housing authorities.

  • Report: Vikings promoting three women in the front office

    The Minnesota Vikings are continuing to be progressive when it comes to hiring.

  • Rob Arnott’s ‘Big Market Delusion’ in Electric Cars Starts to Fade

    (Bloomberg) -- The indiscriminate boom across electric-vehicle stocks — dubbed a “big market delusion” by quant pioneer Rob Arnott — is starting to ease at long last.As Wall Street sours on speculative tech bets, ETF assets tracking electric and battery-focused cars are set to drop this month for the first time since March 2020, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.Prices of exchange-traded funds in the sector have largely stalled in recent weeks, and traders have pulled $34 million from them in May. That could make this the first month of outflows since April last year and compares with record inflows of $1.4 billion in January.“As these industries evolve, you go through these ebbs and flows in investor sentiment,” said Tom Hainlin, national investment strategist at U.S. Bank Wealth Management. “It’s not surprising to see the level of volatility in those areas that are still fairly new.”Enthusiasm for everything in the green sector soared earlier this year, buoyed by optimism that President Joe Biden would unleash a wave of clean-energy policies alongside a Democratically controlled Congress.That brought billions of dollars into electric-vehicle stocks, prompting Arnott at Research Affiliates to warn that investors were getting ahead of themselves. The combined value of eight manufacturers had soared to $1 trillion, he pointed out, despite the likelihood that not all of them would succeed.Read more: Rob Arnott Warns of ‘Big Market Delusion’ in Electric VehiclesBut now investors are reassessing their most speculative bets as an economic recovery from the pandemic gathers steam. The prospect of rising inflation in particular is making them rethink pricey investments based on hoped-for future earnings.“We are seeing it deflate,” said Phil Toews, chief executive officer of asset manager Toews Corp., of the EV sector. “Valuations had moved into completely unrealistic levels, it was clearly ready to burst.”Tesla Inc., the most famous electric-vehicle maker, is down more than 33% from its January peak. CEO Elon Musk’s unpredictable commentary on areas of the market like Bitcoin and fatal incidents involving its cars have added to the wider valuation worries.The KraneShares Electric Vehicles and Future Mobility Index ETF (ticker KARS) and the Global X Autonomous & Electric Vehicles ETF (DRIV) have dropped about 17% and 7% from their February highs, respectively. During the same period, the S&P 500 gained about 6%.Alongside stock declines it all means that total assets in the category have dropped to $4.8 billion from $5.1 billion in at the end of April.Still, many investors have stayed loyal to their bets.The flood of cash funneled into the funds earlier this year may have slowed to a trickle, but huge outflows haven’t materialized yet either. DRIV has lost only $1.8 million in May, while KARS hasn’t seen inflows or outflows.“If an investor has a 10- to 15-year time horizon, electric vehicles are the place to be,” said Wayne Wicker, chief investment officer at Vantagepoint Investment Advisers. “If an investor has a two-year time horizon, I think valuations at the beginning of the year really made it a lot harder to justify going all in.”More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Minneapolis mayor says police changes will increase safety

    Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey announced a sweeping set of public safety proposals Monday that he said would make all neighborhoods in the city safe, while increasing transparency and holding police officers accountable. The proposals are months in the making, Frey said, but were announced Monday after a particularly violent weekend during which a 9-year-old girl was shot in the head while jumping on a trampoline in a north Minneapolis neighborhood. The city has been under pressure to make changes to its police department since the May 25 death of George Floyd, a Black man who died after then-Officer Derek Chauvin knelt on his neck and pinned him to the ground as gasped for air and became unresponsive.

  • Crackdown on unruly airline passengers

    The FAA has announced a new round of hefty fines for misbehaving passengers. ABC’s Megan Tevrizian has the details.

  • These parts of Asia beat coronavirus early. Why they're suddenly in lockdown

    New variants of COVID-19 are spreading across Asia, reversing the success of governments such as Taiwan, Singapore, Vietnam and Thailand. Japan's new outbreak is amplifying calls to cancel the Summer Olympics.

  • Cindy Yu, the podcaster explaining Chinese society to the West

    The Spectator broadcast editor on navigating her Chinese and British identities, adding nuance to the conversation, and the UK's blind spots.

  • Police respond to reports of shots fired inside Calumet City mall

    A spokesperson for the Calumet City Police Department said officers are responding to a report of shots fired inside River Oaks Center.

  • White House issue subtle dig at Trump over unreleased tax returns, saying Biden and Harris releasing their 2020 tax returns is an 'almost uninterrupted' tradition

    The dig was aimed at former President Donald Trump, who never released his tax returns as president.

  • Where Texas lands in USA TODAY Sports college football top 25 rankings

    Texas fell to the back end of USA TODAY Sports' college football top 25 rankings after the conclusion of spring camps.

  • New Jersey wildfire threatens homes, burns 1,000 acres

    About 100 structures were at risk, prompting voluntary evacuations.