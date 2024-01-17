Plane Returns To Tokyo After American Passenger Allegedly Bites Flight Attendant

An intoxicated airline passenger caused a stir after he allegedly bit a female cabin crew member on a flight from Tokyo.

The unidentified American male passenger, 55, reportedly chomped down on the crew member’s arm on Tuesday while “heavily drunk” on the U.S.-bound All Nippon Airways flight, The Japan Times and other outlets reported.

The crew member sustained mild injuries in the incident, an ANA spokesperson told the Times.

The plane, which was carrying 159 passengers, was forced to return mid-flight to Haneda Airport in Tokyo. It was on its way to Seattle.

The unruly passenger was arrested by police after the plane landed in the Japanese capital, the spokesperson said.

The passenger reportedly told investigators that he “doesn’t recall” biting the airline employee onboard the flight, Japanese broadcaster TBS reported, per the Times.

The airline didn’t immediately respond to HuffPost’s request for comment.

ANA said there were “no reported injuries among the passengers” and the flight was rescheduled to depart on Wednesday in a statement to People.

“The safety and security of our passengers and employees are ANA’s top priority and we will take all necessary actions to ensure it,” the airline said.

The incident comes following a string of incidents this month involving bad behavior from passengers.

Last week, an Air Canada flight going from Toronto to Dubai was delayed for six hours after a passenger unexpectedly opened the cabin door and fell.

The passenger suffered injuries from the fall and was seized by officers. He was then taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Related...