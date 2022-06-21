Plane runs of runway at Miami airport; 3 injured
Officials say a passenger airplane caught fire after landing at Miami International Airport, though no serious injuries were reported. (June 21)
Officials say a passenger airplane caught fire after landing at Miami International Airport, though no serious injuries were reported. (June 21)
A plane carrying 126 people caught fire after landing Tuesday at Miami International Airport when landing gear collapsed, though no serious injuries were reported, authorities said. The fire followed the collapse of the front landing gear on a Red Air flight arriving from Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, Miami-Dade Aviation Department spokesman Greg Chin said in an email to The Associated Press. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue posted on Twitter that fire crews had placed the fire under control and were mitigating fuel spillage.
According to airport officials, there were 126 people onboard, and three were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.
Firefighters responded to reports of a fire onboard a Red Air jet at Miami International Airport. [Video courtesy of WSVN-TV]
In need of a right-handed hitting outfielder in the light of Mookie Betts' injury, the Dodgers traded for Trayce Thompson from the Detroit Tigers.
Red Lodge restaurant staff left homeless from flooding
A single-engine plane crashed into an open wheat field in Canandaigua. The pilot was able to remove himself from the aircraft.
EXCLUSIVE: Striking while the iron’s hot following her acclaimed performances at the Cannes Film Festival, Denis Villeneuve has tapped Léa Seydoux play Lady Margot in Warner Bros. and Legendary’s Dune: Part Two. Seydoux is in negotiations and will join the all-star ensemble that includes Timothée Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, Zendaya and Josh Brolin, who are expected […]
Retailers and other consumer companies are still managing supply chain challenges, and some of the measures to alleviate the pressure could cause other problems
As demand for travel soars and airlines cut flights and routes, airlines are less willing to displace revenue passengers.
Twenty airports in South Carolina will received a share of nearly $19 million in federal grants to help pay for terminal upgrades, runway repairs and other improvement projects.
Hong Kong's iconic Jumbo Floating Restaurant capsized at sea as it was being towed to a new location on Saturday in the South China Sea.
Iowa companies produce everything from popcorn to ice cream, with some cheese and charcuterie thrown in for good measure.
The two victims are at a hospital where they are in critical condition, according to the Columbia Police Department.
(Reuters) -Oscar-winning screenwriter Paul Haggis is under house arrest in southern Italy on charges of sexual assault and aggravated personal injury, accusations that the Canadian director denies, his lawyers said on Monday. Haggis was charged with forcing a woman to have sexual intercourse over two days in Ostuni, Italy, public prosecutors in Brindisi said in a statement on Sunday.
At a central promenade packed with shops, cafes and nightclubs, crowds are thinner than usual. The resort on the southern tip of Egypt's Sinai Peninsula is reeling from the impact of the war in Ukraine, which has seen Ukrainians and Russians - previously among the town's top visitors - virtually disappear, tourism sector workers say. "Months ago, we were catching our breath after coronavirus hit and activity was beginning to recover, but we got out of the frying pan into the fire," said the owner of a small souvenir shop on the main promenade in Sharm el-Sheikh's Naama Bay who gave his name as Ashraf, adding that he'd lost about two-thirds of his business.
The snake rode about 250 miles to reach the show room.
German authorities have spotted alleged electrical tampering at the site of the upcoming G7 summit where leaders will hear virtually from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.
Staff at the Black Rock and Fish Springs hatcheries in the Eastern Sierra determined that infected rainbow trout were showing signs of disease.
Two men were arrested in Lee County suspected of stealing fuel and committing credit card fraud.
Klay took a dance break in the middle of the parade to show off his moves in front of Dub Nation.