Plane runs of runway at Miami airport; 3 injured

Reuters

At a central promenade packed with shops, cafes and nightclubs, crowds are thinner than usual. The resort on the southern tip of Egypt's Sinai Peninsula is reeling from the impact of the war in Ukraine, which has seen Ukrainians and Russians - previously among the town's top visitors - virtually disappear, tourism sector workers say. "Months ago, we were catching our breath after coronavirus hit and activity was beginning to recover, but we got out of the frying pan into the fire," said the owner of a small souvenir shop on the main promenade in Sharm el-Sheikh's Naama Bay who gave his name as Ashraf, adding that he'd lost about two-thirds of his business.