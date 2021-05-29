Christian Diet Guru’s Plane Crashes Into Tennessee Lake With 7 Aboard

Jennifer Adams
·2 min read
Screenshot/Facebook
Screenshot/Facebook

A small airplane carrying seven people crashed into the waters of Percy Priest Lake in Tennessee on Saturday morning.

Authorities were called to the scene around 11 a.m., not long after the plane took off from the Smyrna Rutherford County Airport, and one person is confirmed dead. The cause of the crash is still under investigation, according to News Channel 5.

The plane, Cessna C501, is reportedly owned by Christian diet guru Gwen Shamblin Lara, founder of the Remnant Fellowship Church, and her husband Joe. The couple live in nearby Brentwood, TN, and had registered the plane via their company JL&GL Productions LP. The aircraft has not been located, but Tennessee Highway Patrol told News Channel 5 it was last seen going into the water near a boat ramp.

Lara’s daughter Elizabeth Hannah sent a text message to members of the Remnant Fellowship Church saying that her mother and father were aboard the aircraft when it was forced to make a “quick, controlled landing.” All the plane’s passengers have ties to the church as well, including Hannah’s own husband Brandon, according to her text. The others aboard were David and Jennifer Martin and Jonathan and Jessica Walters, she said.

Authorities have not confirmed the identities of the passengers or the victim.

“My brother and I are asking for immediate prayers right now, as we have just gotten word that Gwen and Joe Lara’s plane had to go down,” Hannah wrote. “We do not have word yet of the outcome, but we are asking for prayers—as this plane held Gwen and Joe, Brandon Hannah, the Martins, and the Walters—adults only.”

“More information to come, but be in prayer—and be at peace,” the message continued. “GOD IS IN CONTROL, and we will not stop moving forward with WHAT GOD WANTS with this church.”

