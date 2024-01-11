Plane seats are all equally safe, but here's how to know exactly what you're getting

A few months ago I wrote this column about how to avoid window seats that don't have windows when you fly. In light of recent high-profile aviation incidents, including the Alaska Airlines jet that lost a door plug on a flight on Friday, people may be more concerned than usual with how their planes are laid out.

The advice for understanding your next flight's seating arragement applies the same, whether you care about window alignment or being away from an emergency exit, so I hope it's helpful to you.

Before even dispensing the advice, however, I want to emphasize that all airplane seats are essentially equally safe. I bristle at articles that try to answer questions like, "Which airplane seat is safest," because a) flying is very safe and b) if you're unlucky enough to be in a major incident, the exact details of the incident, and not anything inherent about the seat, are what's going to determine how safe your position is.

With that caveat out of the way, here are some universally good tips for picking the right seats on planes:

Not all airplane seats are created equal. And I’m not just talking about the obvious stuff like business class seats being more spacious and comfortable than those in economy class. I’m talking about how there can be a huge difference between seat 21A and 22A on your next flight, and if you’re not an avgeek like me, you might not know how to tell until it’s too late.

Whenever I’m booking a trip, I pay close attention to the kind of aircraft that’s operating the flights I’m looking at. Most airlines will show you under the flight details what kind of plane is scheduled on all the itineraries they list. Before I hit purchase, I pop over to aeroLOPA.com to look at the seating layout.

That extra step helps me make sure I’ll be happy with my choices.

It's good to know what you like when it comes to airplane seats

Why knowing your aircraft type matters

There can be variation from row to row on the same plane because cabin designers have to work within the confines of existing aircraft engineering. All Airbus A321LRs, like the one my parents are flying to Paris, for example, have the same window layout, but different airlines may set up their cabins differently, meaning the seats may have different alignments with those same windows.

“That’s one of those things where some of those guides won’t tell you if you’re in a row when you’re in between the windows,” Blaise Waguespack, a professor of marketing at Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University, told me. “Somebody unfortunately is going to get in that row where you’ve got a window in front, a window in back, but your neck’s up against that side wall.”

How can you tell what kind of plane is operating your flight?

Airlines generally let you know at the top of the seat map when you go to choose your seats, or in the expanded flight details on the schedule selection page, what kind of plane is scheduled on your itinerary.

Gregor Milne, owner and creator of aeroLOPA, told me it can get a little confusing for infrequent travelers if airlines operate multiple layouts on the same kind of plane.

LOPA is an industry jargon acronym that stands for "layout of passenger accommodations."

“For the more novice viewer the biggest hurdle is determining exactly which aircraft type is operating their flight,” he said. It can take a little detective work, cross-referencing the seat map shown on the carrier’s site with the more detailed layouts available elsewhere, to figure out what’s really on offer.

Milne works as an architect for his day job and said aeroLOPA was just a pandemic project that has grown over the years. But, he said, he’s clear-eyed about the platform’s limitations.

“What I’ve tried to do is ensure the maps are visually appealing and visually informative. The reader doesn’t have to think too much, it’s instinctive,” he said.

What other resources are available to learn airplane seat layouts?

For a long time, most avgeek’s go-to tool for this kind of inquiry was SeatGuru. The site has some great functionality, including the ability to input your flight info and get the likely map for the plane scheduled to operate that trip.

SeatGuru’s database isn’t regularly updated, however, so as airlines add new planes and retire parts of their fleet, it’s becoming less reliable, especially if airlines have reconfigured planes or introduced new types of aircraft into their fleet since updates from years ago. The information may no longer be accurate.

SeatMaestro is a similar tool to SeatGuru, but I prefer aeroLOPA because it has the most detailed representations of what airplane cabins actually look like.

“The plane I fly on the most is a British Airways A320, and I’ll always go for seat 3F. … That’s because of my body and my shape, and everyone’s different,” Milne said, adding that he finds looking out the window in row 3 more comfortable than in row 2 on that aircraft.

So, next time you travel, take a look at some of the resources online to see how you can make your journey as comfortable as possible.

Zach Wichter is a travel reporter for USA TODAY based in New York. You can reach him at zwichter@usatoday.com

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: How to choose the best airplane seat for you on your next flight