Plane skids off runway, crashes into moving car during emergency landing in Texas: Watch

A small plane skidded off the runway and crashed into a moving car as it was making an emergency landing at an airport in Texas, injuring one person, authorities said.

Video footage from the incident, which happened on Sat. Nov. 11, shows the propeller plane smash through a fence as it made an emergency landing before bouncing and skidding onto the road, where it collided with a silver sedan that was driving perpendicular to the plane’s path.

The incident occurred at the Aero Country Airport in McKinney, a suburb approximately 35 miles north of Dallas,

Miraculously, driver sustained only minor injuries

Two people, a passenger and pilot, were onboard at the time of the accident, according to the Federal Aviation Administration, while one person was on ground in the car.

The McKinney Fire Department, in a statement, said that paramedics evaluated all 3 patients at the scene and transported the car's driver to the hospital with minor injuries.

The single-engine Lancair IV-P also lost a wheel in the accident.

The McKinney Fire Department said that the flight had originated in Midland, a Texas oilpatch city 330 miles (531 kilometers) west of Dallas.

'He wasn't going to have time to stop'

Jack Schneider, a bystander who captured the crash on his phone, told WFAA-TV that he saw the airplane "coming down the runway quickly" and "knew that he wasn’t gonna have time to stop.”

“It was clearly going too fast, the tires were smoking," Schneider told the local media outlet.

The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the crash, said the FAA, adding that the NTSB will be in charge of the investigation.

Saman Shafiq is a trending news reporter for USA TODAY. Reach her at sshafiq@gannett.com and follow her on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter @saman_shafiq7.

