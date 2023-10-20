Plane skids off runway in heavy rain as three people die in Storm Babet

Emergency services at the scene after a plane came off the runway at Leeds Bradford airport while landing in windy conditions during Storm Babet - Danny Lawson/pa

A plane skidded off the runway when coming into land at Leeds Bradford airport as Storm Babet, which has claimed three lives across the country, roared in.

The Boeing 737, arriving from Corfu, had to be evacuated by firefighters after it ended up on a grass verge.

All passengers on the Tui flight escaped without injury. The airport was closed following the incident with incoming flights diverted to Newcastle and East Midlands, contributing to widespread travel chaos across Britain.

Parts of the A1 were closed after being submerged and there were rail cancellations, including East Coast Mainline services between London and Edinburgh, due to flooded tracks.

A car crashed and hit a power line in Brockham, Surrey, in treacherous driving conditions on Friday morning - Bav Media/Bav Media

Police confirmed that a man in his 60s died on Friday morning after getting caught in fast-flowing water in the town of Cleobury Mortimer in Shropshire.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokesman said the man was rescued from the water following a search operation but “sadly it quickly became apparent that nothing could be done to save him”.

It follows two deaths in Angus, eastern Scotland, with a 57-year-old woman being swept away in a river and a 56-year-old man being killed after a tree fell on his van.

A major incident was declared in Suffolk with the council urging residents not to leave their homes unless “absolutely necessary” after heavy rainfall caused streets to become completely flooded and cars were almost entirely submerged in parts of the county.

Jon Lacey, chief fire officer for the county, said: “Reducing non-essential travel means more people stay safe and pressure on emergency services is reduced

“Everyone needs to take precautions to ensure they do not put themselves in danger.

“We are responding while monitoring the situation closely and while the rain is forecast to ease over the weekend - we must all take action to ensure lives are protected.”

On Friday evening, there were 225 flood warnings in place for England, along with another 16 in Scotland and 13 in Wales.

Waves batter the headland in Hartlepool, off the North East coast of England - Jordan Crosby/Jordan Crosby

There were also evacuations of 20 people in Chesterfield, Derbyshire, and about 400 households in the Angus area were urged to leave their homes on Thursday.

North of the border, a rare red weather warning, covering Dundee, Perth and Kinross, as well as Angus and Aberdeenshire, expired at noon on Friday.

However, following a brief respite, a new red warning, which means there is a risk to life, was due to come back in the town of Brechin and its surrounding areas for all of Saturday.

Residents in Brechin who were urged to flee their homes on Thursday have been told they may not be able to re-enter their properties until after Christmas.

The River Esk, which runs through the town, burst its banks in the early hours of Friday.

Yesterday parts of the town were only accessible by boat with a “serious emergency” declared.

The Scottish Environment Protection Agency has warned the water could reach 16ft, with the town’s flood barriers only 12ft high.

“It’s just a disaster,” Gavin Nicol, a Conservative councillor for the Brechin and Edzell Ward on Angus Council, said.

“My thoughts go out to those affected. With this time of year, it’s coming up to Christmas, and some people might not even get back in their homes by then.

“There’s one or two cars floating about. These houses will not be habitable in the near future. It’s not just water - there’s sewage as well.”

Completely cut off

The coastguard was called in to rescue about 60 stranded residents in Brechin who had previously refused to evacuate. More than 75 people were staying in rescue centres.

Ahead of the second red warning coming into force, some homes in Monifieth, near Dundee, were also evacuated, while rescues also took place in Marykirk, on the border with Aberdeenshire.

One Angus village, Edzell, was completely cut off by floodwater, with the emergency services unable to get through and the only medical access by air ambulance.

Angus council has appealed for donations of warm clothes after 40 people turned up to rest centres while “soaked”.

There is also an ongoing helicopter search in Aberdeenshire following a report of a man trapped in a vehicle in floodwater.

Humza Yousaf, Scotland’s First Minister warned that disruption caused by torrential rain was set to “intensify” on Saturday, when the second red warning was due to come into force.

