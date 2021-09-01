Plane stalled and spun before crash that killed Azle father, teen son, NTSB reports

Emerson Clarridge
A preliminary National Transportation Safety Board report on an August plane crash in Tarrant County in which the pilot and his teenage son died includes witness descriptions of the aircraft faltering as it climbed into the air.

The Aeronca 7AC failed as it took off from a grass runway at Flying Oaks Airport in far northwest Tarrant County.

A flight instructor reported that during the climb, just before 9 a.m. on Aug. 21, the plane started a “roll to the right,” the left wing “fell,” and the plane “stalled, entering a spin,” about 100 feet above the ground, according to the report.

A second witness reported that near the end of the runway he saw the plane twist and gradually turn left.

The pilot appeared to lower the nose, and the plane “rolled hard left” and entered a spin. The witness did not recall hearing abnormal noises coming from the engine.

Charles and Jack Schwantz of Azle died in the crash.

The Schwantzes intended to fly locally, according to an account the report attributes to the airport’s manager.

Charles Schwantz, 55, was in the rear seat, and his 18-year-old son was seated in the front. The plane had flight controls at both positions but flight instruments only at the front seat.

The plane crashed and stopped on private property about 1,100 feet southeast of the departure end of runway from which it took off. The plane came to rest on a concrete driveway next to a metal horse pasture fence. It sustained “substantial damage to both wings and the fuselage,” according to the report.

The wreckage was recovered for further examination.

