Plane without pilot flies over a mile after unexpected takeoff, Nebraska officials say

Mike Stunson
·1 min read

For 1.5 miles Tuesday evening, a vintage aircraft soared the Nebraska skies at heights of 200 feet.

There was only one problem — no one was on board.

The plane was undergoing maintenance at the Central City Airport “when at some point the airplane began to travel down the runway,” according to the Merrick County Sheriff’s Office.

The pilot-less plane eventually crashed in a cornfield in rural Central City, a town about 120 miles west of Omaha. Described by the Lincoln Journal Star as a 1941 Piper, the plane flew for more than a mile.

The sheriff’s office posted photos showing the 80-year-old plane damaged in the cornfield from the crash Tuesday night. No one was injured.

A plane crashed Tuesday in Central City, Nebraska, after it took off without a pilot.
A plane crashed Tuesday in Central City, Nebraska, after it took off without a pilot.
A plane crashed Tuesday in Central City, Nebraska, after it took off without a pilot.
A plane crashed Tuesday in Central City, Nebraska, after it took off without a pilot.

Piper J-3’s, which were first built in 1937, were used as trainer and sport planes, according to the Smithsonian Institution. Flying Mag called the type of plane “one of the most revered aircraft of all time.”

It’s unclear why the plane unexpectedly took to the skies. The Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board cleared the scene, the sheriff’s office said.

Recommended Stories

  • HMS Terror: Identity of sailor on doomed 1845 Franklin expedition discovered using DNA

    In 1845, Sir John Franklin gathered 129 sailors on two ships and set course for the Arctic, in an attempt to find the Northwest Passage. After three punishing years in the freezing sea, the HMS Erebus and HMS Terror ran out of food and became trapped in the ice. Despite a number of desperate escape attempts, all of the men perished. Now, the skeletal remains of one of the sailors has been identified after expert DNA testing and genealogical analysis by a team of researchers. DNA extracted from tooth and bone samples were confirmed to be the remains of Warrant Officer John Gregory, an engineer aboard HMS Erebus. His DNA matched a sample obtained from a direct descendant of Mr Gregory, researchers from the University of Waterloo, Lakehead University, and Trent University found.

  • The FEC wants Congress to ban a fundraising tactic used by the Trump campaign: 'It's almost like theft'

    The Federal Election Commission in a rare unanimous vote has urged Congress to ban a campaign donation tactic reportedly used by former President Donald Trump's team last year. The FEC on Thursday unanimously voted to recommend Congress ban political campaigns from using prechecked boxes to steer supporters toward making recurring contributions by default, The New York Times reports. "It's important that donors be able to exercise their choices freely," FEC Democratic commissioner Ellen Weintraub told the Times."If their money is being taken from them because of some reverse checkoff option they didn't notice, then they are not giving their money freely. It's almost like theft. I don't want to see donors tricked." The Times previously reported that Trump's campaign in 2020 "deployed prechecked boxes to enroll every donor in weekly withdrawals — unless they unchecked the box," describing this as an "intentional scheme." The Trump operation also reportedly prechecked an additional box that doubled an individual's contribution unless it was unchecked, and they ended up having to refund over $122 million to supporters, according to the Times. This tactic has also been used by Democrats, including the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee and the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, The Hill notes. The FEC said in its recommendation that "many contributors are unaware of the 'pre-checked' boxes and are surprised by the already completed transactions appearing on account statements." Adav Noti, who formerly served in the FEC's general counsel's office, told the Times that for the FEC's Republican and Democratic commissioners to come to a unanimous agreement on a "substantive campaign finance law" recommendation like this is "pretty rare." More stories from theweek.comHouse GOP leader Kevin McCarthy apparently pays $1,500 to live in a 12-bedroom, 16-bath penthouseThe insurrectionists are winningTrump is a terrible blogger

  • 'Hot tub meta' streamers are broadcasting in bikinis on Twitch, but critics say it's 'bad for the community'

    A wave of women streaming in bikinis - the 'hot tub meta' trend - has caused an uproar on Twitch, where critics claim it cheapens the platform.

  • Commendations, minor reprimands for officer in Wright death

    The service file of a suburban Minneapolis police officer charged with manslaughter in the shooting death of Daunte Wright includes a commendation for safely resolving an incident involving a suicidal man, as well as a handful of reprimands for driving mishaps. The city of Brooklyn Center late Wednesday released more materials from the service file of Kim Potter, the white officer who shot Wright, a 20-year-old Black man, during a traffic stop April 11. Potter received a chief's commendation in 2007 for her handling of a “suicidal homicidal suspect” and his 2-year-old daughter.

  • Four people killed when plane crashes into Mississippi home

    A small plane crashed into a Mississippi home, killing one of the home's four occupants and three Texas residents who were flying to a university graduation ceremony, authorities said Wednesday. A National Transportation Safety Board investigator was en route to Hattiesburg, about 90 miles (145 kilometers) southeast of the Mississippi capital of Jackson, to investigate Tuesday's crash, which caused a fire, the agency said. Authorities weren’t aware of any distress calls from the Mitsubishi MU-2B-60 but have yet to review air traffic recordings, agency spokesman Peter Knudson said.

  • Calls to shut down Rotterdam's experimental 'floating farm' after two cows fall into the water

    Concerns have been raised about an experimental floating farm in Rotterdam harbour after two cows fell into the water. The dairy and stable on a floating platform opened in 2019 and gained international attention as the world’s first ‘floating farm’. Now, the project has been labelled as "madness" when a second animal had to be rescued from the water after it apparently fell in while crossing to a small patch of grass on the dockside. The local Party for the Animals (PvdD), which has long opposed the project, also called it "a sorry sight". Ruud van der Velden, a councillor and head of the local branch of the PvdD, told The Telegraph he was concerned about animal welfare. “It is dangerous when cows leave the pontoon for the gangway to go to the waterside and this is the second time that a cow has ended up in the water,” he said. “A cow doesn’t belong on the water and intensive dairy farming isn’t right either. It’s a sorry sight to see.” Last week the party put forward (and lost) a motion to Rotterdam City Council to withdraw the farm’s permit. But Mr Van der Velden told The Telegraph that he has been assured that there will be an official inspection if another animal falls in. Peter van Wingerden, chief executive of the Floating Farm, said that animal welfare was top of the agenda at the site, which aims to demonstrate “sustainable” inner city farming techniques where animal waste is recycled and delivery chains are shorter. “We are one of the best stables [and] animal friendliest farms in The Netherlands,” he told The Telegraph. “We supply fresh food in a circular, sustainable and very animal friendly way, straight to consumers. “Last Tuesday a cow fell in the water because a young volunteer left the fence open. The same happened last year with a little calf when some visitor left another fence open. Cows can (like all animals with four legs) swim perfectly but another volunteer who did not have a clue about that immediately called 112.” He said that on normal Dutch farms cows regularly fall into meadow water and have to be rescued by farmers, adding: “The fireman told me that this [cow rescue technique] is good to learn because this is the new way of sustainable farming in times of climate change. Until now they only rescued cats from trees.”

  • Jonathan Bush, brother of President George H.W. Bush, dies

    Jonathan Bush, the younger brother of the late President George H.W. Bush and uncle of former President George W. Bush, has died. Jonathan Bush died Wednesday at his home in Jupiter, Florida, according to a spokesman for the Texas-based George & Barbara Bush Foundation. Bush, who worked in finance, was the last surviving of the family's five siblings.

  • NASCAR returns to roots with sleek new pony cars for 2022

    Chase Elliott, Joey Logano and Denny Hamlin drove their sporty new pony cars through the smoke and lights of the fog machines NASCAR used for its first fancy presentation in more than a year. The future of the sport is riding on the Next Gen car unveiled Wednesday in a darkened Charlotte auditorium, where the movers and shakers of NASCAR gathered to get the first look at the new Chevrolet Camaro, Ford Mustang and Toyota Camry. Never before had all of NASCAR's stakeholders collaborated on one project for the sake of the sport, all putting personal interests aside for the sake of competition, cost containment and manufacturer relevance.

  • Hilarious Video of Cat Who Cleans Owner's House Goes Viral for All the Right Reasons

    Can we get this cat to visit our house?

  • Trump Plaza renamed 'The Plaza' as condo owners pivot to original name of West Palm Beach complex

    Trump Plaza in West Palm Beach has been renamed The Plaza to sever tie with ex-president, whose name stayed on complex despite no link for two decades

  • Mitch McConnell's alma mater rejects his views on the 1619 project and says they are 'quite troubling'

    "To imply that slavery is not an important part" of US history "fails to provide a true representation of the facts," a university official said.

  • A $25 billion dogecoin whale lurks, but Robinhood CEO says ‘we don’t have significant positions in any of the coins we keep’

    Vlad Tenev, CEO of Robinhood Markets, speaking at a “fireside chat” on Thursday, attempts to dispel any lingering speculation that the brokerage may be a so-called dogecoin whale, maintaining a massive stockpile of the crypto for its own benefit.

  • The US is tracking an uncontrolled Chinese rocket traveling at 18,000 mph that is expected to crash down around May 8

    The debris could land anywhere: Its location will be known only within "hours" of its reentry, the US Space Command has said.

  • Woman with disabilities left strapped to toilet for nearly 8 hours, SC officials say

    She sat there from 10:40 p.m. to 6:21 a.m., SLED says

  • China Prepares to Exploit an Opportunity at the U.N.

    At the start of May, China assumed the presidency of the United Nations Security Council — an unexceptional responsibility, but one that comes at an extraordinary time. At this particular moment, the Chinese Communist Party’s bid to reshape the U.N. dovetails with its increasingly blunt assertions of power on the world stage. The Security Council presidency is a mostly ceremonial role, which mainly entails setting the council’s agenda and planning extraneous events. The presidency rotates every month among the permanent member states, each in alphabetical order; roughly every 15 months, each member presides over these sessions. So, in itself, China’s presidency this month means little. But Beijing will almost certainly use it as an opportunity to elevate its diplomatic priorities, as it always has, and to shamelessly push back against any politically inconvenient narratives. Thus it’s a useful point of reference for just how confident the Party feels about its ongoing campaign to co-opt the way we talk about the international order and thereby to reshape the very institutions and ideas that underpin it. Take its most recent Security Council presidency, in March 2020. Zhang Jun, China’s U.N. envoy, started the month with a roundtable event at which a Uyghur activist challenged him on the Chinese Communist Party’s mass-detention facilities. He replied, “your comment is full of bias,” and said that Xinjiang is “not an issue of human rights.” China’s diplomats then spent the rest of the month rebuffing U.S. efforts to take unified action at the U.N. to deal with the rapidly worsening COVID pandemic. (Accordingly, China never missed an opportunity to play up its own, overinflated efforts to deliver faulty medical equipment to countries facing a sharp rise in cases.) Expect more of the same brazen posturing in coming weeks. At a press conference on Monday to mark the start of China’s presidency, Zhang explained his country’s priorities for this month, which include focusing on multilateralism, the post-pandemic recovery in Africa, peacekeeping, and emerging technologies. Each of these topics alone plays a role in China’s political agenda. Although the Security Council’s relevance to emerging technologies is unclear, for instance, the discussion is sure to be imbued with Beijing’s self-interested priorities; talking about Africa’s post-COVID recovery is just an excuse to bring up its vaccine diplomacy. What makes presiding over the council so different this time, however, is that Beijing, more than at any point in recent history, is rejecting the assumptions that underpin the world order defended by the U.S. and its allies. It is doing so because it thinks years of crisis have permanently weakened our ability to resist the Party’s attempts to reshape international affairs. The Party-state has believed the West to be undergoing an inevitable decline since the 2008 financial crisis, a view that has been buttressed by the U.S. government’s handling of COVID. In a January 11 speech that was not reported on until this week, Xi said: “Judging from how this pandemic is being handled by different leaderships and political systems around the world, we can clearly see who has done better.” (To be sure, much has changed since then, as the American vaccination campaign has been massively successful, though there’s little indication that this has changed Beijing’s calculus.) Chinese officials who once discreetly held that view of the West’s decline, however, now say this in front of the cameras: “The United States isn’t qualified to speak to China from a position of strength,” said Yang Jiechi, the CCP’s top foreign-affairs official, during an outburst at the U.S.–China summit held in Anchorage in March. With the Party’s centennial and the 50th anniversary of its replacement of Taiwan at the U.N., officials are more than eager to prove that Beijing’s time to rise to the top of the international pecking order has come. Now, more than at any previous point, the Party-state appears to be confident in its ability to define the terms within which international organizations work, and to be taken seriously for it. Its emphasis on multilateralism, though an oft-beaten drum, takes on a newly significant meaning this month. “China has been always abiding by the policies and the principles of the U.N. Charter,” Zhang said at the press conference, winding up a meandering twelve-minute answer that stressed Beijing’s advancements in economic development, urged patience on its efforts to meet commitments on climate change, and peddled falsehoods about the Party’s human-rights record. “And China has been really builder of world peace, a contributor to global development and defender of international order.” The Party-state positions itself as a defender of multilateralism, international law, and the principles sketched out under the U.N. Charter, but this is no defense of the status quo. At various points over the past few years, Xi has garnered headlines for delivering this message, including at Party conferences, Davos, and, a few weeks ago, at the Bo’ao forum. “Global governance should reflect the evolving political and economic landscape,” said Xi at the forum, in an address extolling multilateralism and warning the U.S. and its allies against decoupling their economies from China’s. This call for change has only intensified recently. Yang again in Anchorage: “What China and the international community follow or uphold is the United Nations–centered international system and the international order underpinned by international law, not what is advocated by a small number of countries of the so-called ‘rules-based’ international order.” These subtle differences might seemingly matter only to international-relations scholars and those who follow the minutiae of the Party’s politics. They have, however, pronounced political ramifications. In a remarkable study of the Party’s view of the international order last year, Nadège Rolland, a former French defense official and China expert, explained how the Chinese leadership views the connection between material strength and its articulation of that order, a concept that she calls “discourse power.” Drawing this concept from her study of official and scholarly Chinese texts, she explains it thus: Words are not simply instruments of communication used to facilitate exchanges and discussions; they convey concepts, ideals, and values that are the foundational basis for the norms on which the international architecture is built and command how the world order is run: whoever rules the words rules the world. These distinctly Chinese efforts to refashion the concepts invoked by diplomats to describe international order are about more than cultivating sway in an abstract sense; discourse power is about transforming the ways in which international institutions discuss, and therefore take action on, issues. The goal, according to Rolland, is to “provide a soft pulp of peacefulness and benign intentions relentlessly applied on top of — though barely concealing — a hard core that is mostly about the party’s unhampered power and aura.” The Party’s power play at the U.N., malign at its core, has been only thinly disguised. It has also been massively successful. When her report was published in 2019, Rolland already counted five resolutions with the Party’s preferred diplomatic newspeak adopted across the Economic and Social Council, the Security Council, the General Assembly, and the Human Rights Council over the previous two years. Meanwhile, Beijing has put these concepts into action through the co-optation of the U.N.’s specialized agencies and mechanisms. This is where backroom dealing over legislative language meets political power and influence cultivated over decades. China has placed well over 250 junior professional officers (JPOs), essentially young staffers, in the U.N. system and provides funding for them; the U.S. has funded considerably fewer posts for its own citizens at the U.N. China has also fought to install officials in top leadership posts, and four Chinese nationals currently run U.N. agencies. Throughout the organization’s secretariat, Chinese nationals occupy several high-level posts, including the assistant secretary-general for the U.N. Development Programme, which is held by Xu Haoliang, a former JPO. And as Western countries fell asleep at the switch, China’s allies in the U.N. system worked to inscribe the Belt and Road Initiative into the U.N.’s sustainability agenda. One overarching strand of this discourse-power push elevates the “right to development.” This concept excludes, notably, “individuals and civil society actors as rights holders and participants in the defense and promotion of human rights,” according to Andréa Worden, a human-rights lawyer and expert on the topic. This is why Zhang, during his press conference at the start of this week, described Beijing as a protector of human rights, and it’s why that lie has been somewhat effective. Zhang’s claim possesses a semblance of truth, if by “human rights” one is referring to the reduction of extreme poverty in China over the past several decades: “We know that some, some friends that have different views, but as a Chinese I have I witnessed that remarkable progress we have made in protecting and the promotion of human rights, especially the promotion and protection of human rights of vulnerable groups, of women.” Such a statement is obviously false, if one understands “human rights” to mean the ability of individuals to live free of violence perpetrated by the state, such as arbitrary detention, torture, and genocide. That Chinese diplomats at the U.N. and other fora position Beijing as a champion of multilateralism and human rights is, if not necessarily a lie, a farce. Zhang and his colleagues are achieving something more dangerous, by willing into existence a framework in which mass atrocities can be overlooked in favor of focusing on economic development. And so China does lean on its form of multilateralism, one which suits the Party’s interests. The human-rights abuses perpetrated by the Party-state are so offensive as to be capable of galvanizing an international response that could diminish China’s international ambitions and even threaten the Party’s survival. As the U.S. has moved to confront Beijing over its malign behavior, including through the Biden administration’s implementation of a sanctions campaign coordinated with U.S. allies, China has corralled a remarkable level of international support for its position. At the U.N. Human Rights Council meeting in Geneva two months ago, Cuba presented a letter signed by 64 countries (including China) calling on other countries to “stop interfering in China’s internal affairs by manipulating Xinjiang-related issues, [and] refrain from making unfounded allegations against China out of political motivations.” The message echoed several previous such letters that have been issued over the past couple of years, including one in October with 45 signatories. In July, 53 countries supported China’s Hong Kong crackdown. According to Beijing, multilateralism is that which advances its standing abroad, and therefore helps to ensure the survival of the Communist regime at home. “The first priority will be firmly upholding and practicing multilateralism, to support the United Nations in playing a central role,” said Zhang on Monday, of China’s Security Council presidency. He announced a high-level meeting to be held tomorrow, “with the theme of maintenance of peace and security, upholding multilateralism and the U.N.-centered international system,” chaired by Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi. Invitations, he said, had been extended to foreign ministers, including Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who will be returning from a visit to Ukraine following his attendance at a G7 meeting in London. Zhang thinks Blinken might attend and said to the press, “I hope your coverage will not make him to rethink about that.” (A State Department spokesperson didn’t rule out Blinken’s attendance at the meeting, only telling National Review, “I don’t have anything to announce at this time.”) It would, of course, be a mistake for the U.S. to send such a high-level official to play along with a Chinese-convened meeting on multilateralism. During the previous administration, observers interpreted China’s paeans to the international system as a direct consequence of President Trump’s actions eschewing certain international agreements. But Chinese efforts to influence the U.N., its agencies, and other similar bodies far transcends the political skirmishes of the Trump years. Failing to distinguish between China’s discourse-power campaign and a U.S. approach that prizes coalition-building toward advancing U.S. aims is a luxury that has long since been squandered. With this in mind, the U.S. should instead send a lower-ranking official to explain Washington’s efforts to drive multilateral action as a counter to Beijing’s mass atrocities and malign influence. U.S. diplomats must take every opportunity this month to reveal to the world how Beijing is seeking to remove obstacles to wider acceptance of its depravity. Failing that, this otherwise inconsequential Security Council presidency will help the Party continue to warp the words, concepts, and institutions that would stand in its way.

  • Slugger Albert Pujols designated for assignment by Angels

    Albert Pujols was cut by the Los Angeles Angels on Thursday, abruptly ending the 41-year-old superstar slugger's decade with his second major league team. The Angels surprisingly announced the move to designate Pujols for assignment a day after he wasn't in their lineup for the slumping club's fourth consecutive loss. The three-time NL MVP for St. Louis was in the final season of a 10-year, $240 million contract with Los Angeles.

  • Coffee chain yanks Louisiana man’s franchise over crude reply to LeBron James post

    “PJ’s Coffee does not tolerate hatred or disrespect of any kind,” the franchise said in a statement.

  • A sweeping U.N. report says methane is far worse for the climate, human health than previously thought

    Methane emissions from oil and gas, agriculture and other sources are contributing to thousands more deaths per year from air pollution than previously thought, while simultaneously leading to a rapid increase in global average temperatures, according to a comprehensive new U.N. report. Why it matters: The report, which is the most thorough study of methane's contribution to global warming, public health ailments, and solutions to date. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.It shows both the perils involved with continuing to drill and transport oil and natural gas and the range of available low-cost solutions to bring down emissions.The details: The world would need to cut 40 to 45% of human-caused global methane emissions by 2030 in order to avoid 0.3°C of warming. About 30% of the cuts in methane emissions by 2030 would come from targeted measures, such as containing leaks in natural gas pipelines.Another 15% of the emissions cuts would come from broader efforts to decarbonize the economy, such as turning away from fossil fuels and toward renewable energy sources, the report finds.Inge Andersen, executive director of the U.N. Environment Program which co-produced the report, told reporters on a call Thursday morning that it's no longer optional to tackle methane emissions."Without tackling this we cannot hit 1.5°C and we will certainly overshoot the [2°C target]. So, I think... that this is on the must have list."The big picture: Methane is a greenhouse gas that, while it is far more ephemeral in the atmosphere compared to carbon dioxide (it only lasts in the air about 10 years, compared to hundreds to a thousand years for a molecule of CO2), is about ten times more potent as a global warming contributor. Methane concentrations have risen rapidly during the past few decades, to record highs that are incompatible with the Paris Agreement's 2°C temperature target relative to the preindustrial era, the report notes. According to the report, there is "strong evidence" that the increases in methane amounts detected since the 2010s were "primarily attributable" to increased emissions from fossil fuel-related activities. This period coincides with the fracking boom and growth in oil and gas production in the U.S. Methane is the main component of natural gas, and the report focuses on leak prevention, detection, and sealing abandoned wells as cost-saving measures that industry could implement.Of note: The study also finds that there are considerable low cost to money-saving measures that oil and gas companies can take to cut their methane emissions from pipelines, drilling sites, and other facilities. However, it finds that expanding natural gas infrastructure and usage without relying on currently unproven technologies to remove carbon from the atmosphere is "incompatible" with limiting global warming to keeping global warming to 1.5°C relative to the preindustrial era. "One thing the report calls for very strongly is not building any more of this fossil fuel infrastructure if we are phasing this out over the next couple of decades," said Drew Shindell, an Earth scientist at Duke University and lead author of the new report.In other words, the report calls into question the popular view in Washington that natural gas is a growing, so-called "bridge fuel" for use until renewables can more reliable supply power to the grid. Other solutions would be employed to cut methane emissions from agriculture and coal sectors. Context: The study also shows that methane emissions have much more significant health impacts than previously thought. For every million metric tons of methane emissions that's reduced, about 1,430 annual premature deaths would be avoided, researchers found. Methane emissions are a contributor to ground-level ozone pollution, which is a deadly form of air pollution that can aggravate respiratory and cardiovascular disease.What they're saying: "Of all the short lived climate pollutants, methane has by far the largest current warming impact, accounting for nearly one-fifth of global greenhouse gas emissions, and it is therefore now by far the top priority, short-lived climate pollutant that we need to tackle," said Rick Duke, senior advisor to John Kerry, President Biden's special envoy on climate.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Another Out Of Touch, Wealthy, White Woman Is Horrified By Unhoused People

    Caitlyn Jenner has had a busy couple of weeks. On April 23, Jenner announced she’s running for governor of California, hoping to unseat current Gov. Gavin Newsom. Last Saturday, she said to TMZ that she believes trans girls shouldn’t be allowed to participate in girls’ sports. And just last night, Jenner appeared on Sean Hannity’s Fox News show to do the difficult work that is required of this country’s politicians during this time: lament the horrors that unhoused people impose on the white, rich, and powerful. “My friends are leaving California,” Jenner told Hannity while *checks notes* sitting inside her Malibu airplane hangar. “The guy right across, he was packing up his hangar and I said, ‘Where are you going?’ And he says, ‘I’m moving to Sedona, Arizona. I can’t take it anymore. I can’t walk down the streets and see the homeless.'” Jenner’s comments — coming from an out-of-touch, rich white woman who has never experienced being unhoused in her life — immediately drew outrage. After all, Jenner’s estimated net worth is an egregious $100 million. She lives in a $3.5-million ranch-style home in Malibu, CA. She owns a number of expensive vehicles, including multiple Porsches and an Austin-Healey Bugeye Sprite. So it’s safe to say that her taking offense with Los Angeles’ large population of unhoused people doesn’t exactly bode well for her bid to become governor of California. But it’s not just Jenner’s ignorance when it comes to unhoused people that is the problem — it’s her lack of understanding that her own community, the trans community, is also plagued by this issue. Recent data shows that a reported 63% of trans adults and 80% of gender non-conforming adults are unhoused, according to data from the National Alliance to End Homelessness. One 2015 survey examining the experiences of over 27,000 trans people across the country found that one in 10 surveyed experienced violence at the hands of a family member once they came out, and 8% were kicked out of their home because they were transgender. The same survey found that 30% of respondents who had a job had been either fired, denied a promotion, or experienced mistreatment or harassment in the workplace as a result of their gender identity. And the unemployment rate among respondents was three times that of the total U.S. population, while nearly one-third were living in poverty. Shelters that provide clothing, food, and housing to those experiencing housing insecurity often double as another source of potential danger for trans and gender non-conforming people. Of respondents who had experienced being unhoused over the past year, 70% said they were mistreated in a shelter because they’re transgender, and 26% said they avoid shelters altogether for fear they’ll be harassed or assaulted. But just like Jenner has no clue what it’s like not to have access to housing or shelter, she doesn’t seem to know much about the many other struggles facing transgender people. Shortly after she shared her gubernatorial aspirations with the world, Jenner supported Republican-led efforts to ban trans students from joining school sports teams that align with their gender identity. “This is a question of fairness,” Jenner told a reporter. “That’s why I oppose biological boys who are trans competing in girls’ sports in school. It just isn’t fair. And we have to protect girls’ sports in our schools.” If Jenner truly cared about the problems of trans people who don’t live in Malibu mansions or fly on private planes, she would know that 43% of trans youth have been bullied on school grounds, and that 60% of trans and non-binary youth have seriously considered suicide. She would also know that studies have shown participation in school sports can lead to greater wellbeing, a reduction in anxiety, increased self-esteem, and improved overall mental health. Of course, there’s also the possibility that Jenner does know these facts (after all, Google is a thing) and simply doesn’t mind sacrificing children on the altar of partisan politics. It’s clear now, more than ever, that she is making an appeal to conservative Californians — rich, white ones at that — in her effort to gain political power. Unhoused trans kids be damned. Like what you see? How about some more R29 goodness, right here?Caitlyn Jenner Doesn't Want Trans Girls In SportsCaitlyn Jenner Is Running For Governor, I GuessCaitlyn Jenner In Office Would Hurt Trans People

  • China swoops on London-listed lithium miner

    Ministers have been urged to block a planned Chinese takeover of a British lithium miner as fears mount over Beijing’s grip on materials critical for electric cars. Bacanora Lithium, which is listed in London, said it has received a £190m bid from its largest shareholder, China’s Ganfeng Lithium, which is already one of the world’s largest producers of the material. Ganfeng controls 17.5pc of Bacanora and in February said it planned to raise this stake to almost 30pc. The cash offer for the remaining shares is at 67.5p per share - a premium of almost 50pc - and values Bacanora at more than £250m. Shares in Bacanora spiked almost 30pc to 57.9p on news of offer, which its directors said they planned to recommend to shareholders. But experts warned the potential takeover was “deeply worrying” and called on ministers to intervene immediately. Sir Iain Duncan Smith, the former Conservative party leader said: “The Government should now call this in and block it. “China already has three-quarters of the world’s rare earth minerals and an even larger share of their processing. “Rare earth minerals like lithium are to the 21st century what oil was to the 20th century and deals like this are all about taking control of strategic materials to make the West go to China for them.” Sam Armstrong, of the foreign policy think-tank the Henry Jackson Society, added: "The National Security and Investment Act, which became law just last week, allows ministers to block acquisitions that risk hostile states obtaining a stranglehold over critical resources. “There cannot be a better candidate for the first ministerial call-in under the new legislation than this deeply worrying acquisition that risks handing control over a critical resource of the future to a genocidal state.”