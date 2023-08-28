500 UK flights cancelled over 'issue' with air traffic control - follow live

More than 500 flights to and from the UK have been cancelled following a “technical issue” with air traffic control.

The National Air Traffic Services (NATS), the country’s leading provider of air traffic control services, said controllers are having to input flight plans manually due to a fault with its systems.

It apologised for the disruption caused by the failure, which is causing significant delays at UK airports. Shortly after 3.30pm, NATS said the technical issue had been “identified and remedied”.

The BBC has reported more than 500 UK flights, 232 departing and 271 arriving, have been cancelled as of 2.30pm according to data collated by aviation analytics firm Cirium.

Many more are likely to be delayed with passengers told to expect waits on the tarmac of up to 12 hours.

Transport Secretary Mark Harper tweeted: “UK airspace remains open but traffic flow restrictions are in place. @NATS is working at pace to fix this and Aviation Minister @CharlotteV and I are doing all we can to support them. In the meantime, passengers should contact their airline for up to date flight information.”

03:57 PM BST

'It's a joke'

Rafaela Molina, 48, an English teacher, who lives in Malaga, Spain, had been studying a six week course at the University of Southampton and was due to fly home on Monday.

She told the Telegraph: “It’s hilarious, it’s a joke, I already changed my flight from Saturday because of the train strikes, and now this.

“I arrived in good time for my flight tonight, and for what?

“I’m very annoyed because they could have told us something, anything, but I’ve been checking my emails and see nothing.”

03:54 PM BST

How flight plans are manually processed

The Telegraph’s Crime Correspondent Will Bolton writes:

It is understood that the fault is with a system that automatically processes flight plans meaning every single journey has to be approved manually.

Normally, when a flight plan is entered the system will approve it automatically as long it complies with restrictions.

As a result of the “technical issue”, a person has to physically do that dramatically slowing down the process.

03:53 PM BST

Transport Secretary - Technical issue affecting traffic air control now 'resolved'

The technical issue affecting @NATS has now been resolved.



Aviation Minister @CharlotteV and I are continuing to work with NATS to help them manage affected flights and support passengers.



All passengers should still contact their airline for specific flight information. https://t.co/IWgZJlXl91 — Mark Harper (@Mark_J_Harper) August 28, 2023

03:49 PM BST

Flight disruptions and cancellations continue, London Stansted warns

⚠️ Flight disruption ⚠️



We are aware of a nationwide air traffic control issue that is affecting flights across the country.



Please check the status of your flight with your airline and arrive at the airport at the time they advise.



ℹ️: https://t.co/peWe86iRLm pic.twitter.com/pwmHv55jn0 — London Stansted Airport (@STN_Airport) August 28, 2023

03:48 PM BST

Passengers wait at Heathrow Airport amid ongoing disruption

Passengers wait at Heathrow Airport after a'huge network failure' hits UK air traffic control - Tony Kershaw/SWNS

03:46 PM BST

British Airways warns passengers not to travel without checking flight status

British Airways posted on X, previously known as Twitter, saying: “Like all airlines using UK airspace, our flights are being severely disrupted by a major issue affecting NATS air traffic control.

“As a result, we have had to make significant changes to our schedule today.

“If you are travelling on a short-haul service today, Monday August 28, please do not travel to the airport without checking the status of your flight, as it may no longer be operating.

“You can do this by visiting www.ba.com/managemybooking and checking your email inbox.”

03:41 PM BST

NATS - Technical issue 'identified and remedied'

The National Air Traffic Services (NATS) have said: “We have identified and remedied the technical issue affecting our flight planning system this morning.

“We are now working closely with airlines and airports to manage the flights affected as efficiently as possible.

“Our engineers will be carefully monitoring the system’s performance as we return to normal operations.

“The flight planning issue affected the system’s ability to automatically process flight plans, meaning that flight plans had to be processed manually which cannot be done at the same volume, hence the requirement for traffic flow restrictions.

“Our priority is always to ensure that every flight in the UK remains safe and we are sincerely sorry for the disruption this is causing.

“Please contact your airline for information on how this may affect your flight.”

03:36 PM BST

EasyJet offering refunds to passengers on cancelled flights

Passengers on cancelled flights with EasyJet will be allowed to transfer flights for free or receive a refund.

In a statement shared to X, formerly known as Twitter, EasyJet said: “We are providing customers on cancelled flights with the option to transfer their flight free of charge or receive a refund and recommend that all passengers flying with us today, regardless of their destination, check the status of their flight on our Flight Tracker for real time information before travelling to the airport.”

The company apologised for inconvenience caused, and added they are doing “everything possible to minimise the impact of the disruption.”

03:32 PM BST

More than 500 UK flights cancelled

More than 500 flights to and from the UK have been cancelled following a “technical issue” with air traffic control.

The National Air Traffic Services (NATS), the country’s leading provider of air traffic control services, said controllers are having to input flight plans manually due to a fault with its systems.

It apologised for the disruption caused by the failure, which is causing significant delays at UK airports.

The BBC has reported more than 500 UK flights, 232 departing and 271 arriving, have been cancelled as of 2.30pm according to data collated by aviation analytics firm Cirium.

Many more are likely to be delayed with passengers told to expect waits on the tarmac of up to 12 hours

03:26 PM BST

Passengers wait at Stansted Airport

Passengers wait in Stansted Airport as flights delayed by ongoing technical issues - Bav Media/ Bav Media

03:19 PM BST

Cheers at Stansted Airport as two flights announced for boarding

Ryanair passengers waiting at Stansted Airport in Essex said there were cheers when two flights to Copenhagen and Paphos were announced for boarding amid delays caused by a UK air traffic control failure.

They told the PA news agency that they had heard airlines cancel around five flights while they had been waiting at the gate.

Flights are continuing to take off across the UK at reduced levels due to technical issues.

03:17 PM BST

Queues build up at Manchester Airport amid ongoing disruption

Queues build up at Manchester Airport amid ongoing flight delays and cancellations - Paul Cousans/Zenpix Ltd..

03:16 PM BST

Transport secretary urges passengers to contact airlines for updates

UK airspace remains open but traffic flow restrictions are in place.@NATS is working at pace to fix this and Aviation Minister @CharlotteV and I are doing all we can to support them.



In the meantime, passengers should contact their airline for up to date flight information. https://t.co/RxqPhicsbK — Mark Harper (@Mark_J_Harper) August 28, 2023

03:04 PM BST

Annoying, frustrating, and expensive.

A 21-year-old university student is facing mounting costs as a result of his flight being cancelled today.

Teva Brachi, who was booked to fly from Gatwick to Lyon, France with Easyjet at 7pm today, told the Telegraph:

He told the Telegraph: “I have no idea what I’ll do now, I’ve heard nothing from the airline.

“I think at the earliest I’ll fly tomorrow.

“Now I’ll have to go back to London and find somewhere to stay for the night.

“I have my car parked at Lyon Airport and my time runs out today, so I’m probably in for a fine because of that too. Who knows how much it will cost?”

He added: “It’s very annoying, it’s going to be expensive, that’s the most frustrating bit.”

02:56 PM BST

Passengers 'have no idea' when flights home will take place

Michael Duncan, 78, from Guernsey, was due to fly home with his wife Carol Duncan after the two enjoyed a week long cruise around the Norwegian fjords.

But their 4.15pm flight with Aurigny was cancelled at around midday on Monday.

Mrs Duncan told the Telegraph: “We want to to get home today, we have no idea whether that will happen, and the airlines don’t seem to know themselves.

“Hopefully we should find out soon.

“It’s very frustrating, if we don’t fly today who knows what we will do as everyone will be trying to find hotels in the areas.”

02:53 PM BST

Flight plans 'being input manually', air traffic control firm confirm

The National Air Traffic Services (NATS), the country’s leading provider of air traffic control services, said controllers are having to input flight plans manually because of a fault with its systems.

In a statement, NATS said: “This morning’s technical issue is affecting our ability to automatically process flight plans.

“Until our engineers have resolved this, flight plans are being input manually which means we cannot process them at the same volume, hence we have applied traffic flow restrictions.

“Our technical experts are looking at all possible solutions to rectify this as quickly as possible.

“Our priority is ensuring every flight in the UK remains safe and doing everything we can to minimise the impact.

“Please contact your airline for information on how this may affect your flight. We are sincerely sorry for the disruption this is causing.”

02:49 PM BST

Technical issue 'affecting all flights due to fly into or out of UK airspace', passengers told

Air control issues are currently affecting all flights due to fly in or out of the UK, Easyjet passengers have been told.

A message sent to travelers, seen by the Telegraph, said: “We have been advised of an air traffic control issue currently affecting all flights due to fly into or out of United Kingdom airspace.

“We are working with the relevant authorities to understand the impact of this issue and the timescale for normal operations to resume.

“If you are already onboard one of our places waiting to take off then our crew will keep you updated.

“If you are in one of our airports waiting to board then please continue to check the flight information screens in the terminals.”

The company added: “Whilst this disruption is outside of our control we sincerely apologise for the disruption to your travel plans today”.

02:34 PM BST

WhizzAir faced with 'heavy delays and possible cancellations'

A WhizzAir spokesperson said: “Unfortunately, due to the UK-wide air traffic control technical issue, Wizz Air, along with other airlines, is faced with heavy delays and possible cancellations today.

“We are working closely with the National Air Traffic Services (Nats) to do everything possible to minimize the impact this will have on our passengers.”

The airline will contact passengers affected by the delays via email and text.

02:29 PM BST

Shadow transport secretary calls delays 'extremely concerning'

Labour’s shadow transport secretary Louise Haigh said news of delays to flights in and out of the UK was “extremely concerning” for air passengers.

In a statement on X, formally known as Twitter, she said: “Extremely concerning for passengers travelling in and out of the UK on one of the busiest days of the year.

“UK airspace is not closed but significant delays expected thanks to a technical fault.

“Surprised not to see our Transport Secretary make a statement yet.”

02:25 PM BST

East Midlands airport warns of 'possible flight disruption'

We're aware of a nationwide air traffic control issue that is affecting flights in and out of airports across the country. This may cause disruption to some flights at East Midlands Airport. Please check the status of your flight with your airline and arrive at the time they advise. We'll provide further updates as soon as possible.

02:22 PM BST

Ryanair and Aer Lingus cancel a number of flights to Dublin Airport

Ryanair and Aer Lingus have cancelled a number of flights out of and returning to Dublin Airport as a result of air traffic control issues in the UK.

Services are also understood to be impacted at Cork.

The Aer Lingus airline said: “Due to a failure of the UK air traffic control flight planning systems, which is outside of Aer Lingus’ control, there are severe restrictions on all flights into the UK and flying over UK airspace today.

“We would ask you to check the status of your flight before coming to the airport today as delays and cancellations are likely.”

Ryanair said: “Due to another UK ATC failure, Ryanair will be forced to delay/cancel a number of flights to/from the UK today, Aug 28.

“All affected passengers will be notified of their options to change flights (free of charge) to another Ryanair flight or receive a full refund.

“We sincerely apologise for this UK ATC failure which is beyond Ryanair’s control and is affecting all airlines operating to/from the UK.”

02:20 PM BST

Air traffic controllers processing some systems manually

Air traffic controllers are inputting data manually as a result of the technical issue which has brought widespread disruption to airports across the country, it has been claimed.

The National Air Traffic Services (NATS) are having to process some systems manually.

A passenger at Heathrow’s Terminal Five who is flying with British Airways, told the Telegraph:

“A British airways lady has just told me that they are operating ATC manually and trying to get some flights out, but as certain aircraft can’t follow other aircraft it’s taking a bit of planning.”

A WhatsApp message received by British Airways crews and seen by the BBC suggests that while flights are still able to take off and land, the air traffic control system is having to carry out some processes manually.

It said a decision by National Air Traffic Services (Nats) to fall back to manual processing means there are “punitive regulations driving significant delays”, the BBC reported.

NATS and Heathrow Airport have been approached for comment.

02:06 PM BST

Liberal Democrats call for the PM to convene a Cobra meeting

The Liberal Democrats have called on the Prime Minister to convene a Cobra meeting after a technical fault hit air traffic control in the UK.

Transport spokesperson Wera Hobhouse said: “Rishi Sunak and his ministers need to get a grip on this issue urgently and hold a Cobra meeting.

“Millions of holidaymakers could be facing huge disruption in the coming days due to this fault and we can’t risk this Government being missing in action yet again.

“Brits need to know that the Government is doing all it can to make sure people aren’t hit with major delays and disruptions in the coming days.”

02:03 PM BST

Passengers at Gatwick complain of 'insane' delays

Telegraph reporter Alex Barton is at Gatwick today.

Callum Walker, 29, who was due to be flying to Oslo, Norway, with his fiancé Vanja Peterson, 28, was notified of his Norwegian Airlines flight’s cancellation at the bag check in.

The couple, who had been in the UK as part of a summer holiday, had flights booked to return home to Norway today.

Mr. Walker told the Telegraph:



“We have no idea how long it’ll take, and I’m meant to be back at work tomorrow, but we’ve heard nothing, no information.

“They have given us no estimates of times or anything.

“We don’t know whether we should stay here at the airport or go.

“It’s insane, it’s gone from welcome aboard to cancelled without warning.”

01:52 PM BST

Irish transport minister warns of 'major' impact to UK-Ireland flights

The Irish minister of state for transport Jack Chambers has warned of a “major” knock-on impact on flights to and from Ireland as a consequence of the UK air traffic control fault.

“There’s traffic flow restrictions have been introduced to maintain safety in the sky and it will have significant impacts on passengers flying in and out of Dublin, and there are multiple slot restrictions,” Mr Chambers told RTE Radio One.

“So, we’d encourage customers to contact their airline for an update but it will have a major impact on Irish travel because, obviously, the nature and the proximity to UK space.

“There will be an impact and delays of several hours for many passengers, and we’d encourage them to contact their airlines.”

01:47 PM BST

Air traffic control expert calls today's failures 'unusual'

Michele Robson, who used to work in air traffic control, said that it was “unusual” for failures to last this long.

She told BBC Radio 4’s World at One programme: “There was a flight planning system failure this morning which affected both centres in the UK.”

Speaking from Jersey Airport while waiting to fly to London, she said: “Now they have enough data for four hours for controllers to work normally. After that point, they have to go manual which means that they work at a much slower rate so they can handle far less aircraft.

“So it looks like there’s been what they would call a zero rate put on, where it means that no aircraft can take off inbound to the UK or probably outbound. It would generally be them trying to land things that were already in the air.

“So at the moment, we’re just sitting here with no definite takeoff time.”

She said failures normally “only last a couple of hours”.

“It’s unusual for it to be off for this amount of time. So nobody really knows at this point how long it’s going to take.”

01:38 PM BST

Pilot has not 'seen anything like this in 20 years of service', passengers told

Barbara Serra, a British-Italian journalist, tweeted: “Pilot has just told us our flight Cagliari-Gatwick is cancelled.

“Going back to terminal after 3 hours on tarmac.

“Pilot says he hasn’t seen anything like this in 20 years of service”

01:32 PM BST

Liverpool John Lennon airport warns of delays

The airport has shared the following statement:

“There is currently a UK-wide air traffic control flight planning system failure, which engineers are working to remedy.

“Whilst aircraft will be loaded on time, some flights may be subject to a delay.

“This is out of Liverpool John Lennon Airport’s control, but we will keep you updated as things change.

“We apologise for any inconvenience caused.”

01:24 PM BST

UK airspace not closed, air traffic firm says

Another update from National Air Traffic Services:

“We are continuing to work hard to resolve the technical issue.

“To clarify, UK airspace is not closed, we have had to apply air traffic flow restrictions which ensures we can maintain safety.”

01:21 PM BST

Flights are still departing from Heathrow airport despite disruptions

At Heathrow now. Watching flights depart roughly every two minutes. pic.twitter.com/VnIdYiG8VQ — Matthew Goddard (@mattgodtv) August 28, 2023

01:19 PM BST

London Gatwick airport says cancellations are 'likely' amid ongoing air traffic control issues

“We are aware NATS is currently experiencing a technical issue.

“We are seeing delays, and cancellations are likely.

“We apologise for any inconvenience and ask you contact your airline for further information.”

01:00 PM BST

London Stansted Airport says air traffic control issue is 'likely to impact some flights'

Hi Edward, we are aware of a nationwide air traffic control issue that is affecting flights in and out of airports across the country. This is likely to impact some flights at @STN_Airport, please check the latest status of your flight with your airline. Thank you. — London Stansted Airport (@STN_Airport) August 28, 2023

12:55 PM BST

Luton airport confirms flight disruption

Update at 12.30: Air Traffic control disruption pic.twitter.com/kd4EToSjWj — London Luton Airport (@LDNLutonAirport) August 28, 2023

12:50 PM BST

Engineers 'working to find and fix fault'

National Air Traffic Services said it is experiencing a “technical issue” and has applied traffic flow restrictions to maintain safety.

It said in a statement: “We are currently experiencing a technical issue and have applied traffic flow restrictions to maintain safety.

“Engineers are working to find and fix the fault. We apologise for any inconvenience this may cause.”

12:49 PM BST

Broadcaster Gabby Logan caught up in disruption

She tweeted: “On a plane on the runway at Budapest airport. After almost 3 weeks away from home I am hours from hugging my family. And have just been told UK airspace is shut. We could be here for 12 hours. So we sit on the plane and wait.”

12:48 PM BST

Network-wide failure of UK air traffic control computer systems

There has been a network-wide failure of UK air traffic control computer systems this morning. Although we are hopeful of being able to operate most intra-Scotland flights on the basis of local coordination and with a minimum of disruption, north-south and international flights — Loganair (@FlyLoganair) August 28, 2023

