Planes, trees, automobiles: the first damage from Hurricane Ian in South Florida

The first fringes of winds, rain and tornadoes that come with Hurricane Ian reached Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach counties on Tuesday night, and gave a nasty taste of what might be coming Wednesday.

West Miami-Dade

▪ Social media photos and videos showed a tornado moving through West Miami-Dade, picking up and dumping trees in areas around and just north of Flagler Street and west of 82nd Avenue.

these were sent from a friend down in the Coral Lakes Neighborhood of Miami… also sent pictures of shingles and awnings blown all over the street. pic.twitter.com/HNnblXKOqT — Jonathan Marcus (@JonathanMMarcus) September 28, 2022

Cooper City

▪ Cooper City in Southwest Broward reported at least two tornadoes had touched down, ripping up foliage before leaving.

Wednesday morning cleanup in Cooper City after two tornadoes hit the Broward County city on Tuesday.

Broward airport

▪ Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport reported that a tornado passed over North Perry Airport in Pembroke Pines Tuesday night. Broward Mayor Michael Udine said several planes and some hangars were damaged.

Several airplanes at the North Perry Airport flipped and broke after a tornado swooped nearby ahead of Hurricane Ian’s landfall on Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022.

Delray Beach area

▪ Palm Beach County Fire Rescue said answering a 911 call from a woman trapped in her bathroom brought them to the damage done by a “possible tornado” in the Kings Point area, west of Delray Beach. PBCFR said they rescued the woman, took two people to the hospital and used high water vehicles to evacuate 30 people.

Whatever hit the area flipped over cars and damaged roofs either directly or by blowing objects into them, such as tree trunks.

A possible tornado caused damage in the Kings’ Point area of Palm Beach County, including throwing this tree trunk into a roof.

A tornado flipped over this car in the Kings Point area west of Delray Beach Tuesday night, Sept. 27.

▪ As of 9 a.m. Wednesday, FPL’s Power Tracker map reported 18,010 customers in Miami-Dade, 7,950 in Broward, and 5,230 in Palm Beach were without power.