Is Planet Fitness (PLNT) Outperforming Other Consumer Discretionary Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Consumer Discretionary space have likely heard of Planet Fitness (PLNT), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of PLNT and the rest of the Consumer Discretionary group's stocks.

Planet Fitness is a member of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group includes 250 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #8. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. PLNT is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for PLNT's full-year earnings has moved 5.21% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the latest available data, PLNT has gained about 8.15% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Consumer Discretionary group have gained about 10.45% on average. This means that Planet Fitness is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

To break things down more, PLNT belongs to the Leisure and Recreation Services industry, a group that includes 29 individual companies and currently sits at #150 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 12.39% this year, meaning that PLNT is slightly underperforming its industry in terms of year-to-date returns.

Going forward, investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should continue to pay close attention to PLNT as it looks to continue its solid performance.



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research