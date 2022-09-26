Planet Fitness worker put phone on record, slid it under tanning booth door, AL cops say

A Planet Fitness employee tried to video a woman in a tanning booth, police in Alabama said.

The woman told Florence Police Department that she was in a tanning bed room Sept. 23 when she noticed a phone slide under the door, according to a Sept. 26 news release from the department. The phone’s camera was on and recording.

Once she saw the phone, the woman yelled, and the phone disappeared, the release says. The woman left the booth and reported the incident to a manager.

After investigating, officers say they charged and arrested a 23-year-old man who worked at the gym.

The man was charged with aggravated criminal surveillance, police say. He was held at Lauderdale County Detention Center but has since been released on bond.

