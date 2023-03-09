Planet Hollywood Inks Deal With Animoca Brands to Launch NFT Club in L.A.

Digital entertainment firm Animoca Brands announced plans Thursday for a new members-only club in Los Angeles.

Called Club 3, it's being launched in collaboration with the Planet Hollywood Group through a joint venture, Meta Hollywood.

Exclusive clubs are not new to crypto and certainly not unique to Hollywood. In April 2021, Yuga Labs launched the immensely popular Bored Ape Yacht Club, which would become the most exclusive club in crypto.

The new NFT club in L.A. aims to repeat this success and bridge the gap between real-world and virtual memberships.

Launched in 2014, Animoca Brands is a Hong Kong-based software company and venture capital firm. Last year, Animoca acquired Eden Games, Darewise Entertainment, and Grease Monkey Games. In 2018, Animoca Brands acquired Pixowl, the creators of The Sandbox, one of the more popular virtual platforms that make up the nascent metaverse.

At the center of the CLUB 3 venture is ClubID, a new identity, membership, and commerce platform powering Meta Hollywood's communities that will launch in beta in 2023.

The new Meta Hollywood entity says membership perks will include access to amenities based on the membership type, including a closed community chat where members can meet with others virtually.

Minting a Club 3 NFT will give collectors their membership in the group over four tiers of membership: Founding, Social, Global, and Corporate Memberships.

The one-time membership fees for a Social Membership and a Founding Membership are $2,500 and $7,500, respectively.

Like a DAO, the group says Club 3 will integrate Web3 mechanics, including community voting on seasonal menus, perks, and promotions.

While not revealing details about the actual location, Meta Hollywood says the first Club 3 venue will open on the iconic Sunset Boulevard later this year. According to the group, Club 3 will consist of a restaurant, bars, cocktail lounge, meeting rooms, and karaoke rooms for in-person and virtual events.

If Club 3 is successful, Meta Hollywood intends to expand globally with locations in New York, Miami, Tokyo, London, Paris, and Hong Kong.