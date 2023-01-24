Planet Ice: Customer details stolen in data breach

Bristol ice rink Planet Ice has emailed customers alerting them to a cyber attack on their systems

The ice rink operator Planet Ice has suffered a data breach, with thousands of customers' details stolen.

An email sent to customers said only non-financial data had been stolen because another company handles payments to use the rink.

It means fraudsters may have been able to access people's names, addresses and passwords used for Planet Ice.

The company operates 14 ice rinks across the UK, including sites in Bristol, Leeds and the West Midlands.

The company opened its Bristol ice rink in Cribbs Causeway in October 2021.

Approximately 200,000 people had been affected by the security breach, Planet Ice said.

In a statement, the company said: "IMP-UK, who provide event services to Planet Ice, can confirm that personal information may have been unlawfully accessed or affected by a data security incident.

"All financial information is handled by Worldpay systems... and therefore financial information has not been accessed as part of this breach.

"We apologise for the inconvenience this may have caused and want to assure customers that personal data has been made secure."

