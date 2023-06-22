Planet Normal: Britain is one of the most successful examples of a multi-ethnic democracy

On the latest Planet Normal podcast, which you can listen to using the audio player above, columnists Liam Halligan and special guest Nick Timothy are joined by Dr Rakib Ehsan to discuss his recently released book, Beyond Grievance: What the Left Gets Wrong About Ethnic Minorities. They discuss how the Left traditionally assume they can rely on ethnic minority support and why many on the Remain side of the Brexit debate were surprised when minority areas voted Leave.

“I make the point that many first generation migrants from the Indian subcontinent have a very strong British identity. For many of them, coming to Britain was returning to the motherland in a sense.”

“So there was that strong patriotic feeling, but there’s not much room for a European identity... Their attachments are to Britain, their country of origin, which is outside the European Union, and to their faith.”

Growing up in Luton post 9/11 Rakib believes that local civic assets in communities are integral for bringing communities together.

“I think that if there’s one thing that can bring young, disaffected lads from different communities together, it’s probably football and more broadly sport… I really value those local civic assets, local community assets, which can really help to cultivate social solidarity in a diverse town such as mine.”

With recent political turmoil and an election due next Autumn talk turns to Labour and their traditional reliance on the ethnic minority vote. In 2017 Jeremy Corbyn tweeted ‘Only Labour can be trusted to unlock the talent of Black, Asian and Minority Ethnic people.’ It was a tweet Rakib found very condescending.

“I think there is this view that ethnic minorities, and it’s a view that’s held by a worrying number on the left, should automatically pledge their allegiance to the Labour Party.”

“We have a prime minister who is unopposed, unapologetic when it comes to how he practices his Hindu faith. We have a muslim mayor of London and also a muslim Scottish first minister… So we have a multi-faith democracy that I do think we can take pride in. And I think the political incorporation of Britain’s ethnic and religious minorities shows how inclusive we are, as a modern day democracy.”



Beyond Grievance: What the Left Gets Wrong about Ethnic Minorities by Dr Rakib Ehsan is out now in hardback

