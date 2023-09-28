Planet Normal: HS2 is a "pointless scar on the landscape" says leading rail analyst

Allison Pearson and Liam Halligan are joined by rail expert Jonathan Tyler to discuss HS2 delays and changes

I think the conclusion now, however embarrassing to everybody involved, is there’s no case left. The Leeds branch was actually the one that if you believe the assessments would have delivered the best overall cost benefit.

On the latest Planet Normal podcast, which you can listen to using the audio player above, columnists Liam Halligan and Allison Pearson are joined by transport consultant and rail expert, Jonathan Tyler to discuss the future of the high speed rail project HS2, after further delays to the Birmingham to Manchester leg of the journey.

“The more I looked at it, the more I got involved, the more I felt it was the wrong project in the wrong place at the wrong time.”

When asked if he thought there was a better way HS2 could have been handled Mr Tyler points to the Eddington Transport Study, commissioned by the then Labour government in 2005.

“Sir Eddington was a respected engineer and transport planner… He had two major proposals. One was that the money on infrastructure should be spent on improving local networks, particularly the railway networks around the big cities outside London. And two, that it was very important to introduce pricing systems which reflected the true costs of infrastructure and operation.”

The report was not popular with some Ministers who were unhappy with the environmental considerations and said the suggestions for improving transport infrastructure lacked ‘imagination’

After six decades in the rail industry, Jonathan doesn’t see any positive outcome.

“It was made worse in my judgement, by the fact that the decision was taken to set up HS2 Ltd as an independent company charged with building the railway. So there was no direct link with network rail planning the rest of the system and it became increasingly obvious that HS2 Ltd had its own ideas to the point, I think, of arrogance.”

“They decided to go for a maximum of 400 kilometres an hour, which would have been the fastest in Europe, but that meant in turn a straight a route as possible, which then meant a great deal of expensive tunnelling.”

“It’s just, I’m afraid, a pointless scar on the landscape and I can’t see how it can possibly be rescued.”

