Planet Normal: Tory failure must not be rewarded with incumbency, says Reform UK candidate

Allison Pearson and Liam Halligan are joined by Reform UK candidate Ben Habib to discuss why he doesn't believe in the Conservative Party anymore

“Those who govern us seem to be pursuing some kind of global settlement, which they see as the betterment of the globe. But they weren’t elected to run the globe. They were elected to run the United Kingdom. And the more they seek to run the globe, the less decisions and policies they make in our interests, the more they hollow out the United Kingdom.”

On the latest Planet Normal podcast, which you can listen to using the audio player above, columnists Liam Halligan and Allison Pearson are joined by Ben Habib who will be standing in the upcoming Wellingborough by-election about his politics, Brexit and Net Zero.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has confirmed there will be an election this year and Allison asks if Reform UK could help Labour win a landslide victory.

“We’ve got to get off this narrative that if you vote Labour, you’re going to get something even worse. Get off that narrative. We’ve had 13 years of Conservative government policy, 13 years of failure. Failure must not be rewarded with incumbency. They have to be turfed out.”



