Planful Named An Overall Experience and Credibility Leader in 2020 Dresner Advisory Services' Wisdom of Crowds® Study

Company included in Customer Feedback-Based Enterprise Planning Market Study for the Fifth Year in a Row, Users again Provide Planful with Perfect Recommend Score

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., June 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Planful Inc. (formerly Host Analytics), a leading financial planning and analysis (FP&A) cloud platform provider, today announced that the company was named a Leader in both Customer Experience and Vendor Credibility categories in the 2020 Dresner Advisory Services Wisdom of Crowds® Enterprise Performance Management Market Study for the fifth consecutive year.

Planful (PRNewsfoto/Planful) More

To download a free copy of the report, click here .



The study is based on customer feedback across more than 33 criteria and is the only market study that is 100 percent based on end user viewpoints. Planful's position on the Customer Experience quadrant improved, pointing to customers' increasing satisfaction with the company's Continuous Planning platform. Planful maintained a perfect recommendation score with users in the report, which is issued annually by Dresner Advisory Services, a leading independent research and advisory firm.

Customers, such as Staar Surgical, are finding increasing value in a Continuous Planning platform that compresses cycle times and facilitates faster collaboration with increased process and data connectivity throughout every corner of the organization. "Planful is the most important asset we have in Finance," said Surindra Mann, Vice President of Global FP&A, Staar Surgical.

Howard Dresner, Chief Research Officer, Dresner Advisory Services LLC, said, "Enterprise performance management, including strategic, operational, and financial planning and forecasting, continues to be seen as an important technology for organizations. Study participants demonstrate increased adoption, with financial budgets remaining the highest priority planning capability. Congratulations to Planful for their continued performance as a leading vendor, with scores well above the overall sample in our 2020 study."

Planful CEO Grant Halloran said, "We're especially honored by this recognition because its user-driven assessment validates that we're delivering on our promise to help customers modernize the back office and power the whole organization with Continuous Planning. We remain focused on serving FP&A teams who are under more pressure than ever to deliver accurate, timely data to drive confident planning and decision-making."



Planful's cloud-based Continuous Planning platform accelerates FP&A processes by seamlessly unifying financial planning, financial close and consolidation, reporting, and visual analytics to help Finance leaders drive faster, and more collaborative planning and decision-making cycles in all areas of the business.



About Planful

Planful is a leading financial planning and analysis (FP&A) cloud platform. Planful delivers a vision of Continuous Planning by accelerating the end-to-end FP&A process and fostering business-wide participation in agile planning and decision-making. More than 800 customers including Bose, Boston Red Sox, Del Monte, TGI Friday's, and 23andMe rely on Planful for financial planning and budgeting, dynamic operational planning, financial consolidations, reporting, and visual analytics. Planful is a private company backed by Vector Capital, a leading global private equity firm specializing in transformational investments in established technology businesses. Learn more at www.planful.com .